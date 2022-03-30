Select which Site you would like to reach:

TechnoVision 2022 – dive into automotive innovation

Where will the automotive sector go in 2022?

TechnoVision for Automotive 2022 – Being like water – is your chance to catch up on the latest trends and see where the industry will be heading in the coming months. Read on to learn more, or get this year’s edition now.

Download report

Being like water covers a multitude of disruptions that are shaking the automotive industry. Customer expectations are changing. Products are evolving. Ecosystems are growing. Technology continues to redefine drivers’ relationships to their cars. And cultural disruptions reflect the need for manufacturing companies to embrace the very different world of software development. TechnoVision for Automotive 2022 dives into each of these areas with up-to-date details on a host of developments in the automotive world. Learn about: 

  •   “You experience”
  •   The driver’s seat getting more comfortable
  •   Me, myself and the metaverse
  •   Frictionless touchpoints
  •   Translating data into empathy
  •   Avatars in virtual showrooms
  •   A new era of collaboration
  •   Much, much more

 

Steps for OEMs to take now

Being like water goes on to present how actors in the automotive industry can respond, astutely leveraging technology trends to keep the innovation flowing.

Learn the latest on:

  •   OEMs thriving on data
  •   Process on the fly
  •   Applications unleashed
  •   Invisible infrastructure
  •   Balance by design
  •   Much, much more

Get the big picture. Read this year’s TechnoVision for Automotive edition here.

Download report

Contact us to start the conversation on your innovation journey:

Thank you for your submission.

We are sorry, the form submission failed. Please try again.

 

Blogs - Driving innovation

Substance or style: predicting the future of automotive innovation

First from the blog series – Driving the innovation journey together. This blog speaks...

Read more icon
Substance or style: predicting the future of automotive innovation

EXPERTS

>

Jean-Marie Lapeyre

Chief Technology & Innovation Officer, Global Automotive Industry. I’m helping clients prepare for a world where products, industrial environments, and enterprise processes are defined, designed, and operated around software.

>

Alexandre Audoin

Group Industry Leader for Automotive. I’m helping clients to master end-to-end software-driven transformation, while also shaping Capgemini’s position within the automotive industry.

>

Markus Winkler

Executive Vice President – Global Automotive. I am passionate about helping Automotive companies in their transformation towards end-to-end sustainable mobility .

>

Ron Tolido

Executive Vice President, Global CTO – Insights & Data. Certified Master Architect. Member of the Group Technology & Innovation Council. Lead author of TechnoVision. Executive lecturer at TIAS Business School.

>

Alex Bulat

Alex is responsible for the Technology & innovation activities in the Europe SAP service line, leading highly skilled SAP expert teams to enable our customers transform and adopt to the new digital age. He focuses on helping customers to drive digital technologies adaptation and to envision new business model that will help them to achieve their vision and mission for the future. As a change driver, Alex lives and breaths innovation.

>

Frank Wammes

Vice President, Chief Technology & Innovation Officer Capgemini Europe. Member of the Group Technology & Innovation Council. Co-author of TechnoVision. Executive coach on the topics of Digital Transformation and Innovation.

We respect your privacy

We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. They help us to improve site performance, present you relevant advertising and enable you to share content in social media.

 

You may accept all cookies, or choose to manage them individually. You can change your settings at any time by clicking Cookie Settings available in the footer of every page.

 

For more information related to the cookies, please visit our cookie policy.

Allow all cookies Manage cookie settings Decline all cookies