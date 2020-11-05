Select which Site you would like to reach:

World Quality Report (WQR) 20-21

Growing expectations from QA. Can we meet them? Yes. We can.

The 12th edition of the World Quality Report outlines the  contribution of QA being implicit in the success of the digital transformation.

The coronavirus pandemic has been a major challenge, but it has also acted as an accelerant, encouraging organizations and teams to do more things – and to do them better.

A survey sample of 1750 CIOs and senior tech leaders has voted ‘Business Assurance’ as the most important quality assurance and testing objective.

The WQR 2020 highlights the fact that expectations of QA have been steadily increasing. There’s an upward trend in almost every objective for which we have previous data. These include the need to support business growth and the importance of ensuring end-user satisfaction. Both of these indicate that QA is no longer seen as a backroom discipline, divorced from the rest of the organization.QA has been steadily evolving – from an independent function to  an integrated function, and now to an inclusive function. Also, the role of the QA practitioner is transforming from finding and reporting defects, to becoming the orchestrator of quality; and they are expected to  ensure that the other engineering team members inculcate quality in their way of working. User experience and production testing is also gaining ground implying that QA is not only shifting left but also moving right.

Here are our key recommendations to help accelerate your Quality Assurance & Engineering journey in WQR 2020-21:

  1. Don’t silo responsibility for QA. Share it. Quality practices should be integrated into every part of the lifecycle – and should be a part of everyone’s mindset
  2. Adopt smart ways of working. Focus on value added activities by leveraging the insights gained through implementation of analytics, AI and ML in QA.
  3. Greater savings can be achieved by using test infrastructure smartly. Maturity and the adoption of cloud-based technologies provide an excellent opportunity for organizations to optimize their test environment and test tool licensing costs.
  4. Be better prepared for business continuity. Run disaster planning and testing more often. Test the application architecture and ensure it will be able to adapt in line with any changes to business models.

For more information on the regional developments from this global study, please download e-copies of the regional pull-outs.

World Quality Report 2020-21 Regional Reports

World Quality Report 20-21: North America

Even in these challenging times, North America continues to set the pace in several key...

World Quality Report 20-21: UK

There are clear signs of progress in the UK in agile, DevOps, test automation, and more – and...

World Quality Report 20-21: France

France still has some catching up to do in QA and automation – and a more customer-facing...

World Quality Report 20-21: Germany

This year’s German survey responses show much energy in agile and DevOps. For instance, very...

World Quality Report 20-21: Australia & New Zealand

Australia and New Zealand have been keen to embed quality into every part of the development...

World Quality Report 20-21: Japan

In Japan, the commitment to quality is instinctive.

World Quality Report 20-21: BeNeLux

Reality seems to have caught up on last year’s enthusiasm in Benelux – but the post-COVID...

World Quality Report 20-21: China

China’s approach to quality assurance and testing is characterized by energy, enthusiasm –...

World Quality Report 20-21: Eastern Europe

Testing and QA in Eastern Europe has been hit hard by the pandemic – but this is a region...

World Quality Report 20-21: Southern Europe

Progress in testing and QA in Southern Europe may have been less than expected, but the...

World Quality Report 20-21: The Nordic Region

There is still a quality assurance road to travel in the Nordic region, but there are signs...

