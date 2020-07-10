Home is the new point of care

The Capgemini Research Institute is releasing a series of research notes with pragmatic guidance on how organizations can take action on the things that matter in the wake of COVID-19. And what can matter more than our health?

In our previous research note on the new normal, we looked at the future of work and emerging business models. But health is our most precious asset. That’s why this time, in The health fix: How COVID-19 has transformed consumers’ attitudes to health and accelerated the future of digital healthcare we talked to more than 2,000 consumers in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States to understand how this pandemic has transformed their views on health and digital health services and what this means for life sciences companies and healthcare providers.

With their vulnerabilities and weaknesses so brutally exposed by a virus, consumers are eager to take their health into their own hands and are willing to embrace the potential of digital health services. This creates myriad opportunities for life sciences companies and healthcare providers to improve health outcomes, enhance the patient experience, and reduce the cost of healthcare. But this can only be achieved if life sciences companies, patients, doctors, regulators, payers, and technology firms collaborate. After all, we’re all in this together.

We hope that this research note offers compelling insight into the future of healthcare. Be well and focus on what matters to you.