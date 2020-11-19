Select which Site you would like to reach:

Capgemini Research Institute

The data-powered enterprise

Why organizations must strengthen their data mastery

Data-powered enterprises significantly outperform their peers

There are currently 40 trillion gigabytes of data out there – that’s more data than there are grains of sand on earth. And more is coming. Is it possible to derive actionable, profitable intelligence from this avalanche of information? To become a data-powered enterprise, rather than a data-battered one? We wanted to find out.

 In the latest report from the Capgemini Research Institute – The data-powered enterprise: Why organizations must strengthen their data mastery –  we surveyed 500 technology executives and 500 business executives, conducted detailed interviews with more than 15 executives and looked at the relationship between data mastery and the financial performance of organizations. We found that organizations still have some ground to cover when it comes to data-driven decision making and actioning, with only 39% successfully turning data-driven insights into a sustained competitive advantage. This may be because only 20% of business executives trust their data, often because it is of poor quality. The small minority that do, however, enjoy a significant performance advantage over the rest, seeing up to 22% higher profitability and 70% higher revenue per employee. These are the “Data Masters.”

Data Masters know how to use data to secure business outcomes. They are able to transform data and insights into actions because they have the necessary infrastructure, governance, and operations. Moreover, they know how to leverage external data and enhance their insights, to their considerable advantage.

It’s not enough just to have the data. You have to learn how to trust it and know how use it too. For more information on how your organization can become a Data Master, download the report.

Subscribe to receive an advance copy of new reports from the Capgemini Research Institute:

Subscribe

Data powered enterprise...

File size: 5.16 MB File type: PDF
Download icon

Data powered Infographic

File size: 1.18 MB File type: PDF
Download icon

Related Resources

AI and the Ethical Conundrum:

Trust me, I’m AI.

Read more icon
AI and the Ethical Conundrum:

The AI-powered enterprise

Unlocking the potential of AI at scale

Read more icon
The AI-powered enterprise

Understanding Digital Mastery Today

Why companies struggle with their digital transformations and what the digital masters do...

Read more icon
Understanding Digital Mastery Today

About the Capgemini Research Institute

Capgemini Research Institute

Capgemini’s #1 ranked in-house think tank on all things digital

Read more icon
Capgemini Research Institute

Experts

>

Zhiwei Jiang

CEO, Insights & Data Global Business Line Expert in Data Analytics, Big Data and Data Warehousing

>

Anne-Laure Thieullent

Vice President, Artificial Intelligence and Analytics Group Offer Leader

>

Steve Jones

Global Vice President – Big Data

>

Valérie Perhirin

Expert in AI, Big Data, Data Strategy

>

Ron Tolido

Executive Vice President, Global CTO – Insights & Data. Certified Master Architect. Member of the Group Technology & Innovation Council. Lead author of TechnoVision. Executive lecturer at TIAS Business School.

We respect your privacy

We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. They help us to improve site performance, present you relevant advertising and enable you to share content in social media.

 

You may accept all cookies, or choose to manage them individually. You can change your settings at any time by clicking Cookie Settings available in the footer of every page.

 

For more information related to the cookies, please visit our cookie policy.

Allow all cookies Manage cookie settings Decline all cookies