Raising the bar on AI in customer experience

From robots delivering our groceries to the ability to take a car for a virtual test drive, AI offers seemingly countless, innovative ways to meet growing desire to avoid human or touchscreen contact in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s no wonder then that over three-quarters of customers expect to increase the use of touchless interfaces – such as voice assistants and facial recognition and 62% will continue to do so post-COVID. But are organizations doing enough to keep these customers happy?

In the latest report from the Capgemini Research Institute – The art of customer-centric artificial intelligence –we surveyed over 5,000 customers across twelve countries and more than 1,000 industry executives across eight major industries to track the progress organizations have made with the AI-powered customer experience. We found that:

To transform customer satisfaction performance, organizations must deliver a relevant, humanized, intent-driven AI experience that delights customers beyond their expectations.

“Context-aware” AI use cases – the ones that customers find more personalized, empowering, and effortless – are more beneficial to customers

To deliver tangible value to customers, use cases must be carefully selected and scaled.

To earn customer trust and loyalty will require strong ethical foundations – including transparency, fairness, and data privacy.

When it comes to delivering a transformative impact on customer engagement, loyalty, and long-term value, the future belongs to the brave and the bold.