Select which Site you would like to reach:

Capgemini Research Institute

The Art of Customer-Centric Artificial Intelligence

How organizations can unleash the full potential of AI in the customer experience

Raising the bar on AI in customer experience

From robots delivering our groceries to the ability to take a car for a virtual test drive, AI offers seemingly countless, innovative ways to meet growing desire to avoid human or touchscreen contact in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s no wonder then that over three-quarters of customers expect to increase the use of touchless interfaces – such as voice assistants and facial recognition and 62% will continue to do so post-COVID. But are organizations doing enough to keep these customers happy?

In the latest report from the Capgemini Research Institute – The art of customer-centric artificial intelligence we surveyed over 5,000 customers across twelve countries and more than 1,000 industry executives across eight major industries to track the progress organizations have made with the AI-powered customer experience. We found that:

  • To transform customer satisfaction performance, organizations must deliver a relevant, humanized, intent-driven AI experience that delights customers beyond their expectations.
  • “Context-aware” AI use cases – the ones that customers find more personalized, empowering, and effortless – are more beneficial to customers
  • To deliver tangible value to customers, use cases must be carefully selected and scaled.
  • To earn customer trust and loyalty will require strong ethical foundations – including transparency, fairness, and data privacy.

When it comes to delivering a transformative impact on customer engagement, loyalty, and long-term value, the future belongs to the brave and the bold.

Subscribe to receive an advance copy of new reports from the Capgemini Research Institute

Subscribe

AI in CX_CRI Report_160...

File size: 4.67 MB File type: PDF
Download icon

Final Infographic AI In...

File size: 183.11 KB File type: PDF
Download icon

Sound Bites

Dr.-Ing. Matthias Schindler, Head of AI Innovation at the BMW Production System (BMW Group Munich)

When it comes to language interaction, there is a limitation because typically all the algorithms are pretty good in English, but at least when it comes to German, there are significant losses in performance or quality. So, there is still a way to go and if you discuss other languages, it might be even more challenging.

Sebastián Fuenzalida Garcés, Program Manager of Artificial Intelligence at Falabella Retail

When we deployed our chatbot, we started with some options. Then we were adding more features like ‘add to or cancel your sales’, ‘store opening hours’, etc. Now the chatbot displays all the information, but consumers need more focused resolutions. Currently, we are focusing on how to help consumers find all the available options and get to the one that they really need.

Ashish Umre, HeadofAIatAXAXL a division of the insurance company AXA

One thing that you need to sustain a relationship is to build trust, but also build consistency. So, if your claims process is second-to-none in the market, customers will always come back to you. The level of experience they get from you says a lot about how you treat them with respect and understand their concerns.

About the Capgemini Research Institute

Capgemini Research Institute

Capgemini’s #1 ranked in-house think tank on all things digital

Read more icon
Capgemini Research Institute

Experts

>

Darshan Shankavaram

Darshan Shankavaram is an Exec. VP and Leader of Global DCX Practice at Capgemini, India. As a part of his role, Darshan is globally responsible for defining, building and delivering Capgemini’s Digital Customer Experience portfolio, in the areas of Marketing, Sales, Service and Commerce. Darshan has > 25 years of industry experience, with more than 10 years in Digital and Mobile, with vast knowledge in the CX domain, business consulting and technical implementation.

>

Anne-Laure Thieullent

Vice President, Artificial Intelligence and Analytics Group Offer Leader

>

Ron Tolido

Executive Vice President, Global CTO – Insights & Data. Certified Master Architect. Member of the Group Technology & Innovation Council. Lead author of TechnoVision. Executive lecturer at TIAS Business School.

>

Jerome Buvat

Expert in Digital Transformation & Strategy, Strategy & Transformation

We respect your privacy

We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. They help us to improve site performance, present you relevant advertising and enable you to share content in social media.

 

You may accept all cookies, or choose to manage them individually. You can change your settings at any time by clicking Cookie Settings available in the footer of every page.

 

For more information related to the cookies, please visit our cookie policy.

Allow all cookies Manage cookie settings Decline all cookies