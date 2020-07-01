Time to tip the AI scales in your favor

Billions of dollars have been flooding into AI. And it’s no wonder – after all, this technology has the power to utterly transform the way we do business. More and more companies across sectors are moving beyond pilots and proofs of concept. But how successful are they at achieving scale, especially in light of the current pandemic?

To find out, for the latest report from the Capgemini Research Institute – The AI-powered enterprise: Unlocking the potential of AI at scale – we surveyed close to one thousand organizations, with at least one billion dollars in annual revenues and ongoing AI initiatives, and conducted extensive, in-depth interviews with relevant executives. We found that:

Scaling AI isn’t easy. Even though more organizations are moving beyond pilots, only 13% have rolled out multiple AI applications across numerous teams and the COVID-19 crisis isn’t helping those that haven’t.

High-performing organizations follow four principles: Empower, Operationalize, Nurture, Monitor and amplify.

To successfully scale AI, leading organizations lay strong data foundations engrained with the right tools, technology platforms, and agile practices. They establish balanced operating models, create ethical AI algorithms, and cultivate rich talent and partner pools. Finally, they continuously check their AI models for accuracy and impact in order to amplify business outcomes. The benefits of AI are there for the taking. You just have to tip the scales to reach them.