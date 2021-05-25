Sustainable IT is the backbone of a greener future

Technology leaves an indelible mark on the environment, especially given the digital acceleration triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. But if it is to lead us towards the future we want, it cannot leave too deep a carbon footprint. Enterprise IT accounts for a significant part of this footprint. Are organizations focusing enough on making it more sustainable?

To understand their outlook when it comes to sustainable IT, for the latest report from the Capgemini Research Institute – Sustainable IT: Why it’s time for a Green Revolution for your organization’s IT – we surveyed 1,000 organizations and spoke with IT executives, sustainability professionals, and others.

We found that sustainable IT is not a priority for most organizations – only 43% of executives are even aware of their organization’s IT footprint. While half of organizations have an enterprise-wide sustainability strategy in place, only 18% have a comprehensive one, with well-defined goals and target timelines. Moreover, 49% lack the tools to adopt and deploy solutions and 53% lack the expertise. This leaves a mere 6% to reap the significant performance opportunities, including better ESG scores and improved brand image and customer satisfaction, resulting from being highly mature in terms of sustainable IT.

Sustainable IT is a critical element of post-pandemic recovery. To achieve it, organizations need an informed strategy, engaged employees and leadership, and sustainable software architecture. This will not only leave a greener footprint, it will also unleash the potential of smart technologies to drive environmental innovations and improvements in sustainability performance.

Sustainable IT is the backbone of a greener future. For more information on how to embed it in your organization, download the report. Most importantly, be well and focus on the future you want.