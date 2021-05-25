Select which Site you would like to reach:

Capgemini Research Institute

Sustainable IT

is the backbone of a greener future

Sustainable IT is the backbone of a greener future

Technology leaves an indelible mark on the environment, especially given the digital acceleration triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. But if it is to lead us towards the future we want, it cannot leave too deep a carbon footprint. Enterprise IT accounts for a significant part of this footprint. Are organizations focusing enough on making it more sustainable?

To understand their outlook when it comes to sustainable IT, for the latest report from the Capgemini Research Institute – Sustainable IT: Why it’s time for a Green Revolution for your organization’s IT – we surveyed 1,000 organizations and spoke with IT executives, sustainability professionals, and others.

We found that sustainable IT is not a priority for most organizations – only 43% of executives are even aware of their organization’s IT footprint. While half of organizations have an enterprise-wide sustainability strategy in place, only 18% have a comprehensive one, with well-defined goals and target timelines. Moreover, 49% lack the tools to adopt and deploy solutions and 53% lack the expertise. This leaves a mere 6% to reap the significant performance opportunities, including better ESG scores and improved brand image and customer satisfaction, resulting from being highly mature in terms of sustainable IT.

Sustainable IT is a critical element of post-pandemic recovery. To achieve it, organizations need an informed strategy, engaged employees and leadership, and sustainable software architecture. This will not only leave a greener footprint, it will also unleash the potential of smart technologies to drive environmental innovations and improvements in sustainability performance.

Sustainable IT is the backbone of a greener future. For more information on how to embed it in your organization, download the report. Most importantly, be well and focus on the future you want.

Sustainable IT_Report

File size: 6.87 MB File type: PDF
Download icon

Sustainable_IT_Infograp...

File size: 291.27 KB File type: PDF
Download icon

Learn more about the Capgemini Research Institute

Capgemini Research Institute

Capgemini’s #1 ranked in-house think tank on all things digital

Read more icon
Capgemini Research Institute

Capgemini Research Institute Subscription

Receive an advance copy of new reports

Read more icon
Capgemini Research Institute Subscription

Capgemini Research Institute ranked No. 1 for the fifth consecutive time for the quality of its thought leadership

Read more icon
Capgemini Research Institute ranked No. 1 for the fifth consecutive time for the quality of its thought leadership

Related Resources

Capgemini Research Institute

Climate AI

How artificial intelligence can power your climate action strategy

Read more icon
Climate AI
Capgemini Research Institute

The automotive industry in the era of sustainability

How can automotive organizations accelerate their efforts to improve sustainability?

Read more icon
The automotive industry in the era of sustainability
Capgemini Research Institute

Powering sustainability

Why energy and utilities companies need to view sustainability as an opportunity

Read more icon
Powering sustainability

Meet the Experts

>

Benjamin Alleau

Expert in Future of Technology, Inventive IT, Digital Workplace

>

Jean-Baptiste Perrin

Expert in Innovation Strategy

>

Kiri Trier

Kiri being the sustainability lead for DACH investigates the right sustainability strategy for Capgemini’s clients and encourages all clients to drive sustainability from an end-to-end perspective with the right methods and measurements.

>

Philippe Roques

>

Matthew Bradley

We respect your privacy

We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. They help us to improve site performance, present you relevant advertising and enable you to share content in social media.

 

You may accept all cookies, or choose to manage them individually. You can change your settings at any time by clicking Cookie Settings available in the footer of every page.

 

For more information related to the cookies, please visit our cookie policy.

Allow all cookies Manage cookie settings Decline all cookies