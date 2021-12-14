Steps to take today to prepare for the hybrid workplace of tomorrow

The pandemic has set the course for hybrid working models and cast the spotlight on employee experience. This begs the question whether employees think their organizations are building the right skills, attributes, and processes for the workplace of tomorrow. We wanted to find out.

For the latest Capgemini Research Institute report, Re-learning leadership: Creating the hybrid-workplace leader, we surveyed 1,380 respondents from 548 organizations and conducted in-depth interviews with industry executives, academics, and leadership-development experts.

What we found is a growing disconnect. While 69% of leaders believe that their organizations managed the transition to a remote/hybrid working model successfully, only 49% of employees agree. To this end, not only must organizations train leaders in the skills needed to meet the needs of employees in a hybrid world (authenticity, emotional intelligence, openness to change, etc.), organizations also have to implement processes and practices that value and reward such attributes. Having a systems-thinking approach and a people-centric C-suite can help implement change, while preventing burnout will bolster employee well-being.

To read more about our recommendations and find out what concrete steps your organization can take today to prepare for the workplace of tomorrow, download the report.