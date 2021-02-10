Conversations for Tomorrow: Edition 1

For businesses, sustainability – the need to address environmental issues and societal impact – has never been more important. Key stakeholders – investors, customers, employees, policy makers, and society as a whole – are carefully scrutinizing the actions of corporates. They expect businesses and their leaders to be leading the charge on sustainability issues.

As businesses look to make a positive impact on the world, build competitive advantage, and strengthen organizational resilience, this journal brings together diverse perspectives to inform our thinking and find solutions to major systemic challenges. It offers the thoughts and creative ideas of leaders and experts from corporates, non-profits, government, innovators, and academia. These perspectives are intended to shape our thinking and inform the strategic programs needed to drive a more sustainable future in the new normal.

This quarterly review is Capgemini’s flagship publication targeted at a global audience. This is where we showcase diverse perspectives from best-in-class global brands, leading public figures, academics and influencers on a chosen theme. We feature a wide variety of content, including interviews, articles by guest contributors, and insights from some of the Institute’s reports. Within such wealth and diversity of these global industry leaders’ opinions, there is something for everyone. We warmly invite you to explore an exclusive preview of the very first edition.

Download the full length first edition of Conversations for Tomorrow here,