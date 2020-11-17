The heat is on to turn down climate change – AI can help.

In the past twenty years, there were 7,348 major recorded disaster events claiming 1.23 million lives, affecting 4.2 billion people and resulting in approximately USD 2.97 trillion in global economic losses. The cost to human life and health, to governments and economies, and to industry has been staggering, and things are not getting any better – 2019 saw the highest CO2 emissions in human history. , have a responsibility to act. We wanted to understand whether AI could help.

In the latest report from the Capgemini Research Institute – Climate AI: How artificial intelligence can power your climate action strategy – we surveyed 800 industry executives and 300 AI and climate change experts and we interviewed over 40 industry executives and experts. We found that, in the past two years, AI-enabled use cases have already helped organizations reduce GHG emissions by 13% and improve power efficiency by 11%. Using the expertise of right.basedonscience the report estimates that, by 2030, AI-enabled use cases have the potential to help organizations fulfill 11–45% of the “Economic Emission Intensity” targets of the Paris Agreement, depending on the scale of AI adoption across sectors. For instance, for the automotive sector, AI-enabled use cases have the potential to deliver 8 percentage points of the 37% reduction (nearly one-fifth) required by 2030, as per the Paris Agreement goals. However, despite the many use cases for climate action offers, scaling deployment is proving difficult – only 3% have been fully scaled. Moreover, although 67% of organizations have made climate action a strategic priority, only We call these the “Climate AI Champions.”

We believe that in order to leverage AI’s full climate action potential, organizations must:

Combat the negative impact of AI on the climate.

Educate their employees on the criticality of climate change explain how AI can make a real difference.

Establish technological foundations for AI-powered climate change action.

Scale specific use cases.

Collaborate with the climate change ecosystem.

Harness AI to bring greater focus in reducing scope 3 emissions.

The heat is on to tackle climate change and organizations across sectors need to take urgent actions to reduce emissions. If deployed efficiently, AI can help. For more information, download the report and join the Webinar Dec 2, 2020, 2:30 PM CET.