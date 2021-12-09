Honoring human rights

As a leading ethical company, our commitment to protecting and promoting human rights is engrained in our culture. As we aim to act always in line with our Values, respect of these most fundamental rights is natural and essential to us.

Deeply convinced that technology must be made by humans for humans, we strive to protect and promote human rights across our value chain, and in accordance with international standards. To address any human rights violations, our ethics helpline SpeakUp is accessible round the clock.