Honoring human rights

Our Human Rights Policy states our human rights commitment, program and governance, endorsed by our CEO Aiman Ezzat.

As a leading ethical company, our commitment to protecting and promoting human rights is engrained in our culture. As we aim to act always in line with our Values, respect of these most fundamental rights is natural and essential to us.

Deeply convinced that technology must be made by humans for humans, we strive to protect and promote human rights across our value chain, and in accordance with international standards. To address any human rights violations, our ethics helpline SpeakUp is accessible round the clock.

Our Values and Ethics

Our seven Values lie at the heart of everything we do and define who we are as a group

Our Values and Ethics

