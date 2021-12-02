Select which Site you would like to reach:

Group Competition Laws Policy

Our Group Competition Laws Policy is part of our commitment to conduct our business lawfully and honestly, in full compliance with applicable competition laws.

Capgemini is committed to conduct its business in a way guided by the principles of fair and open competition and in full adherence to the applicable competition laws. Complying with such legislation leads to better business and builds trust of our clients and the general public. It also prevents financial and reputational damages to Capgemini. Hence Capgemini has adopted a Group Competition Laws Policy which is binding for all Capgemini employees.

It details the honest competition principles applicable in relations with all relevant stakeholders: employees, customers, competitors, suppliers, shareholders, partners, as well as the society as a whole.

The Group Competition Laws Policy also provides a comprehensive overview of unacceptable or problematic practices, including concrete scenarios likely to be encountered in our business, as well as the principles to be followed. It also provides practical guidance and explains where to find support.

DOWNLOAD THE GROUP COMPETITION LAWS POLICY

Please select your language:

Related content

Our Values and Ethics

Our seven Values lie at the heart of everything we do and define who we are as a group, as...

Read more icon
Our Values and Ethics

We respect your privacy

We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. They help us to improve site performance, present you relevant advertising and enable you to share content in social media.

 

You may accept all cookies, or choose to manage them individually. You can change your settings at any time by clicking Cookie Settings available in the footer of every page.

 

For more information related to the cookies, please visit our cookie policy.

Allow all cookies Manage cookie settings Decline all cookies