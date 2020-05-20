Technology, Innovation & Ventures for Society

At Capgemini, we believe innovation must be more than just technologically feasible and economically profitable. For an innovation to be sustainable, it must be socially desirable so as to benefit existing generations without prejudice for future ones while also protecting their environment.

In a world of Volatility, Uncertainty, Complexity and Ambiguity, our purpose as a leading IT player is to equip our customers with the right capabilities for them to transform themselves and address the key challenges our world is facing: COVID-19, growing inequalities, climate change.

Too often, innovation is centered on delivering short-term convenience over long-term benefit for humanity and the planet, and the benefits it brings are captured by a few private actors. Academic work such as of Professor Carlota Perez suggests this concentration phase is part of an economic cycle which all past technological revolutions underwent over the course of the last two centuries. The cycle for each technological revolution displays a similar pattern: emergence; a period of bubble prosperity; an inevitable and significant crisis halfway through the cycle; and eventually a ‘Golden Age’, where everyone’s life is improved by the technological revolution, creating wellbeing for all. In our current age of information and telecommunications, we’re halfway through the cycle – and being halfway means we are now in the middle of Perez’s crisis phase.

Technological innovation creates options, choices and trade-offs. As our digital transformation strategies turn into the building blocks for a Golden Age of IT, do we focus on convenience, where the lucky few continue to win, or do we aim to create benefits for everyone, today and tomorrow? To really deliver a Golden Age of IT, we must aim for bigger, better and bolder ambitions. We must aim for greater digital happiness.

Example:

Our partner, IBM, has a 2020 Call for Code initiative that takes an open source approach to tackle COVID-19. Open to developers and problem solvers everywhere, this global challenge is a great example of positive computing. What’s your organization’s impact on the world?

Environmental sustainability and digital inclusion

This focus on digital happiness must now be at the core of all our digital transformation strategies and systematically account for the well-being of societies and their environment: