Select which Site you would like to reach:

Insights and News

News

Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) validates Capgemini’s carbon reduction targets

Read more icon
Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) validates Capgemini’s carbon reduction targets

Fit for Net-Zero report

New report identifies 55 high-impact climate technology projects that can help Europe meet...

Read more icon
Fit for Net-Zero report

Why energy and utilities companies need to act now to help save the planet, and view sustainability as an opportunity

Read more icon
Why energy and utilities companies need to act now to help save the planet, and view sustainability as an opportunity

Capgemini supports the European Space Agency in the exploration of forest biomass from space

Capgemini has been commissioned by the European Space Agency (ESA) to develop the pilot...

Read more icon
Capgemini supports the European Space Agency in the exploration of forest biomass from space

Capgemini becomes a shareholder of EIT InnoEnergy

Read more icon
Capgemini becomes a shareholder of EIT InnoEnergy

Capgemini announces its ambition to become a net zero business by 2030

Capgemini announced today its commitment to achieve carbon neutrality for its operations no...

Read more icon
Capgemini announces its ambition to become a net zero business by 2030

Research: Global citizens favor ‘smart cities’ and call for their hometowns to be sustainable

Read more icon
Research: Global citizens favor ‘smart cities’ and call for their hometowns to be sustainable

Capgemini develops the mission center to monitor global CO₂ sources

The CNES (Centre National d’Etudes Spatiales) has commissioned Capgemini to develop, qualify,...

Read more icon
Capgemini develops the mission center to monitor global CO₂ sources

Capgemini named on CDP’s prestigious ‘A List’ for leading effort to address climate change

Capgemini has been commended for its climate action this year, achieving a place on, global...

Read more icon
Capgemini named on CDP’s prestigious ‘A List’ for leading effort to address climate change

Capgemini at the World Climate Summit 2019

World Climate Summit 2019: Capgemini to present its insights on how organizations must...

Read more icon
Capgemini at the World Climate Summit 2019

Capgemini’s Bangalore campus is first corporate campus in India to receive Net-Zero Energy Platinum certification

Capgemini today announced that its Bangalore EPIP (Export Promotion Industrial Park) campus...

Read more icon
Capgemini’s Bangalore campus is first corporate campus in India to receive Net-Zero Energy Platinum certification

Capgemini announces Project FARM

Project FARM is an intelligent data platform that aims to help small-scale farmers in Kenya...

Read more icon
Capgemini announces Project FARM

Blogs

Why AIs are learning to count all the trees in the world

Part of the escape plan from the looming climate crisis involves counting how many trees...

Read more icon
Why AIs are learning to count all the trees in the world

What difference does 0.5ºC make? It’s a whole different world.

As we announce that our next generation of carbon reduction targets have been formally...

Read more icon
What difference does 0.5ºC make? It’s a whole different world.

Earth Overshoot Day 2020: What it tells us about what we need to do

The fall in world’s carbon emissions owing to lockdowns, has pushed back the date of Earth...

Read more icon
Earth Overshoot Day 2020: What it tells us about what we need to do

Generation Green is leading the sustainability agenda

Capgemini’s World Wealth Report 2020 revealed that 41% of high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs)...

Read more icon
Generation Green is leading the sustainability agenda

Our ten-year countdown to net zero has begun

Capgemini will become a net zero business by 2030, achieving carbon neutrality no later than...

Read more icon
Our ten-year countdown to net zero has begun

In a post-pandemic world, sustainability initiatives will offer financial services (FS) firms a competitive advantage

Leadership in both public and private organizations across industries has recently begun to...

Read more icon
In a post-pandemic world, sustainability initiatives will offer financial services (FS) firms a competitive advantage

The big crisis ahead is climate change – and we can’t say we didn’t see it coming

The question is, will we use this recent experience as a pivot point to push for a collective...

Read more icon
The big crisis ahead is climate change – and we can’t say we didn’t see it coming

The Day After: Sobriety, frugality

The question is whether we, as individuals, businesses, investors and public authorities,...

Read more icon
The Day After: Sobriety, frugality

Earth Day reflections: will we learn to listen?

Reflections on the size of the climate challenge – lessons from the current pandemic.

Read more icon
Earth Day reflections: will we learn to listen?

Could clicks become more dangerous for the planet than cars?

The unintended consequences of IT from an environmental perspective and what we can do about...

Read more icon
Could clicks become more dangerous for the planet than cars?

How has COVID-19 impacted me to date?

How to adopt new ways of working

Read more icon
How has COVID-19 impacted me to date?

Capgemini takes a stance against climate change by developing tools to better understand our planet

Our experience on the ground, together with our understanding of data, particularly of data...

Read more icon
Capgemini takes a stance against climate change by developing tools to better understand our planet

Live from COP 25 – thoughts on Invent for Society

As a globally renowned technology and digital leader, we have the responsibility, the...

Read more icon
Live from COP 25 – thoughts on Invent for Society

Three visions for 2030 and beyond

In 2030, information about energy, air quality, and traffic flow will be collected via...

Read more icon
Three visions for 2030 and beyond

Why a planet focus and business survival go hand in hand

Just as the digital revolution has driven massive disruption for business, now the climate...

Read more icon
Why a planet focus and business survival go hand in hand

Why sustainability reporting matters

Sustainability reporting has come a long way since the 1980s, when only a small handful of...

Read more icon
Why sustainability reporting matters

World Climate Summit 2019

Innovating toward the Net-Zero Economy – Capgemini Invent shares insights into changing...

Read more icon
World Climate Summit 2019

Training AIs doesn’t have to hurt (the planet)

Bedazzled as we are by the myriad new advances it enables – from speech recognition to...

Read more icon
Training AIs doesn’t have to hurt (the planet)

Thought Leadership

Fit for Net-Zero

Investments in next generation clean technologies. 55 Tech Quests to accelerate Europe’s...

Read more icon
Fit for Net-Zero

22nd Edition World Energy Markets Observatory

In pursuit of a “better normal”

Read more icon
22nd Edition World Energy Markets Observatory

Powering sustainability

Why energy and utilities companies need to view sustainability as an opportunity

Read more icon
Powering sustainability

How sustainability is fundamentally changing consumer preferences

As the hands of the Doomsday Clock inch towards midnight and consequences of climate change,...

Read more icon
How sustainability is fundamentally changing consumer preferences

The automotive industry in the era of sustainability

How can automotive organizations accelerate their efforts to improve sustainability?

Read more icon
The automotive industry in the era of sustainability

The Sustainable Business Revolution 2030

We offer our vision for three ecosystems with the potential to contribute to sustainability...

Read more icon
The Sustainable Business Revolution 2030

Clean Growth

Inventing the Sustainable Business Models, Products and Services of the Future

Read more icon
Clean Growth

The Future of Energy

A new energy era is upon us, but what should we expect by 2040-2050?

Read more icon
The Future of Energy

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Development

Will there be enough charging points to support electric vehicle rollout in the next decades,...

Read more icon
Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Development

Electric Cars: At the tipping point?

Whether it be for economic, environmental, or political reasons, the future of the automobile...

Read more icon
Electric Cars: At the tipping point?

Key Factors Defining The E-Mobility Of Tomorrow

A focus on the electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure ecosystem and emerging business...

Read more icon
Key Factors Defining The E-Mobility Of Tomorrow

Energy Transition & Profitability: taking leadership on renewable electricity

Joint research paper developed by Capgemini Invent and The Climate Group

Read more icon
Energy Transition & Profitability: taking leadership on renewable electricity

We respect your privacy

We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. They help us to improve site performance, present you relevant advertising and enable you to share content in social media.

 

You may accept all cookies, or choose to manage them individually. You can change your settings at any time by clicking Cookie Settings available in the footer of every page.

 

For more information related to the cookies, please visit our cookie policy.

Allow all cookies Manage cookie settings Decline all cookies