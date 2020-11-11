Insights and News

News
Fit for Net-Zero report
New report identifies 55 high-impact climate technology projects that can help Europe meet...
Capgemini supports the European Space Agency in the exploration of forest biomass from space
Capgemini has been commissioned by the European Space Agency (ESA) to develop the pilot...
Capgemini announces its ambition to become a net zero business by 2030
Capgemini announced today its commitment to achieve carbon neutrality for its operations no...
Capgemini develops the mission center to monitor global CO₂ sources
The CNES (Centre National d’Etudes Spatiales) has commissioned Capgemini to develop, qualify,...
Capgemini named on CDP’s prestigious ‘A List’ for leading effort to address climate change
Capgemini has been commended for its climate action this year, achieving a place on, global...
Capgemini at the World Climate Summit 2019
World Climate Summit 2019: Capgemini to present its insights on how organizations must...
Capgemini’s Bangalore campus is first corporate campus in India to receive Net-Zero Energy Platinum certification
Capgemini today announced that its Bangalore EPIP (Export Promotion Industrial Park) campus...
Capgemini announces Project FARM
Project FARM is an intelligent data platform that aims to help small-scale farmers in Kenya...
Blogs
Why AIs are learning to count all the trees in the world
Part of the escape plan from the looming climate crisis involves counting how many trees...
What difference does 0.5ºC make? It’s a whole different world.
As we announce that our next generation of carbon reduction targets have been formally...
Earth Overshoot Day 2020: What it tells us about what we need to do
The fall in world’s carbon emissions owing to lockdowns, has pushed back the date of Earth...
Generation Green is leading the sustainability agenda
Capgemini’s World Wealth Report 2020 revealed that 41% of high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs)...
Our ten-year countdown to net zero has begun
Capgemini will become a net zero business by 2030, achieving carbon neutrality no later than...
In a post-pandemic world, sustainability initiatives will offer financial services (FS) firms a competitive advantage
Leadership in both public and private organizations across industries has recently begun to...
The big crisis ahead is climate change – and we can’t say we didn’t see it coming
The question is, will we use this recent experience as a pivot point to push for a collective...
The Day After: Sobriety, frugality
The question is whether we, as individuals, businesses, investors and public authorities,...
Earth Day reflections: will we learn to listen?
Reflections on the size of the climate challenge – lessons from the current pandemic.
Could clicks become more dangerous for the planet than cars?
The unintended consequences of IT from an environmental perspective and what we can do about...
How has COVID-19 impacted me to date?
How to adopt new ways of working
Capgemini takes a stance against climate change by developing tools to better understand our planet
Our experience on the ground, together with our understanding of data, particularly of data...
Live from COP 25 – thoughts on Invent for Society
As a globally renowned technology and digital leader, we have the responsibility, the...
Three visions for 2030 and beyond
In 2030, information about energy, air quality, and traffic flow will be collected via...
Why a planet focus and business survival go hand in hand
Just as the digital revolution has driven massive disruption for business, now the climate...
Why sustainability reporting matters
Sustainability reporting has come a long way since the 1980s, when only a small handful of...
World Climate Summit 2019
Innovating toward the Net-Zero Economy – Capgemini Invent shares insights into changing...
Training AIs doesn’t have to hurt (the planet)
Bedazzled as we are by the myriad new advances it enables – from speech recognition to...
Thought Leadership
Fit for Net-Zero
Investments in next generation clean technologies. 55 Tech Quests to accelerate Europe’s...
22nd Edition World Energy Markets Observatory
In pursuit of a “better normal”
Powering sustainability
Why energy and utilities companies need to view sustainability as an opportunity
How sustainability is fundamentally changing consumer preferences
As the hands of the Doomsday Clock inch towards midnight and consequences of climate change,...
The automotive industry in the era of sustainability
How can automotive organizations accelerate their efforts to improve sustainability?
The Sustainable Business Revolution 2030
We offer our vision for three ecosystems with the potential to contribute to sustainability...
Clean Growth
Inventing the Sustainable Business Models, Products and Services of the Future
The Future of Energy
A new energy era is upon us, but what should we expect by 2040-2050?
Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Development
Will there be enough charging points to support electric vehicle rollout in the next decades,...
Electric Cars: At the tipping point?
Whether it be for economic, environmental, or political reasons, the future of the automobile...
Key Factors Defining The E-Mobility Of Tomorrow
A focus on the electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure ecosystem and emerging business...
Energy Transition & Profitability: taking leadership on renewable electricity
Joint research paper developed by Capgemini Invent and The Climate Group