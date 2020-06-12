Select which Site you would like to reach:

Strengthen your Digital Operations

Critical data processing management during crisis

Opinions

Preparing for tomorrow: How China’s automotive industry is digitalizing to invent new customer experiences

During the COVID-19 crisis, the lockdown has accelerated the digitalization of marketing and...

Read more icon
Preparing for tomorrow: How China’s automotive industry is digitalizing to invent new customer experiences

How China’s Quick Service Restaurants are reviving customer loyalty as they adapt to new digital trends post lockdown

The Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) segment is among the most severely hit by the current...

Read more icon
How China’s Quick Service Restaurants are reviving customer loyalty as they adapt to new digital trends post lockdown

Energy & Utilities: Operating in the “new normal”

Key considerations for mitigating risk and seizing opportunity in a post-crisis world

Read more icon
Energy & Utilities: Operating in the “new normal”

Preparing for tomorrow: Perspectives from China

In China, the pandemic has forced businesses to reinvent themselves at high speed. Capgemini...

Read more icon
Preparing for tomorrow: Perspectives from China

COVID-19: Picking up the pace on the transformation of work

Remote working, online learning, intrepreneurship, job sharing: what we used to call “the...

Read more icon
COVID-19: Picking up the pace on the transformation of work

The words of the day after: Risks

While tomorrow’s world will have to prioritize the treatment of causes – vaccine,...

Read more icon
The words of the day after: Risks
cookies.

By continuing to navigate on this website, you accept the use of cookies.

For more information and to change the setting of cookies on your computer, please read our Privacy Policy.

Close

Close cookie information