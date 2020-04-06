Select which Site you would like to reach:

COVID-19

Insights and research

From the Capgemini Research Institute

Virtual organizations need real leadership

Pragmatic tips from the Capgemini Research Institute

A reading list from the Capgemini Research Institute – Issue 1

At the Capgemini Research Institute, we have pulled together a reading list of interesting...

Boosting cybersecurity immunity: Confronting cybersecurity risks in today’s work-from-home world

The challenges of today are the opportunities of tomorrow.

A reading list from the Capgemini Research Institute – Issue 2

Here is the second edition of our reading list from the Capgemini Research Institute for...

Perspectives from China

Preparing for Tomorrow: Perspectives from China – Part 1

In China, the pandemic has forced businesses to reinvent themselves at high speed. Capgemini...

Other insights

TechnoVision and the pandemic

How TechnoVision helps you overcome new business challenges.

How to facilitate collaboration in a virtual team

Virtual collaboration is becoming more and more essential. To make a success of it,...

COVID-19: insights for today and tomorrow

We’re living and working through unprecedented times. Here we bring together our insights and...

