Capgemini, a proud Nobel International Partner

Nobel Prize Outreach disseminates knowledge about Nobel Prize-awarded achievements and stimulates interest in science, literature and peace in line with Alfred Nobel’s vision and legacy to recognize every year those who “have conferred the greatest benefit to humankind.”

Capgemini is proud to be a Nobel International Partner, and to support innovation and research. Together with Nobel Prize Outreach, we aim to spread knowledge and excellence globally, inspire young minds, and build a more sustainable and inclusive future for all.

This partnership embodies Capgemini’s focus on supporting world-class education and training and on contributing to the emergence of the world leaders and talents of tomorrow. As a Nobel International Partner, Capgemini makes full use of its deep expertise in innovation and technology to support a rich program of outreach events across the globe, comprising in-person and digital formats. In particular, these include the Nobel Prize Dialogues – regular events that bring Nobel Prize laureates, scholars, students, inventors, decision makers and other great thinkers together with the public, to discuss solutions to some of the world’s most pressing issues. These events aim to promote fact-based decision-making, stimulate dialogue, and inspire students, researchers, and decision-makers worldwide to build an inclusive and sustainable future fostered by innovation.

