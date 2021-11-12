Capgemini, a proud Nobel International Partner

Vision, dedication, and innovation: at Capgemini, we believe that great minds coming together to find solutions and turn ideas into action are the only way to tackle today’s challenges.
Nobel Prize Outreach disseminates knowledge about Nobel Prize-awarded achievements and stimulates interest in science, literature and peace in line with Alfred Nobel’s vision and legacy to recognize every year those who “have conferred the greatest benefit to humankind.”
Capgemini is proud to be a Nobel International Partner, and to support innovation and research. Together with Nobel Prize Outreach, we aim to spread knowledge and excellence globally, inspire young minds, and build a more sustainable and inclusive future for all.
This partnership embodies Capgemini’s focus on supporting world-class education and training and on contributing to the emergence of the world leaders and talents of tomorrow. As a Nobel International Partner, Capgemini makes full use of its deep expertise in innovation and technology to support a rich program of outreach events across the globe, comprising in-person and digital formats. In particular, these include the Nobel Prize Dialogues – regular events that bring Nobel Prize laureates, scholars, students, inventors, decision makers and other great thinkers together with the public, to discuss solutions to some of the world’s most pressing issues. These events aim to promote fact-based decision-making, stimulate dialogue, and inspire students, researchers, and decision-makers worldwide to build an inclusive and sustainable future fostered by innovation.
Upcoming events
United by Science – Nobel Prize Dialogue Latin America and the Caribbean
Date and Time: 16 November 2021, 13:00-16:00 BRT, 16:00-19:00 GMT
Free online event available in English, Spanish and Portuguese
United by Science will bring science students from throughout Latin America and the Caribbean into conversation with Nobel Prize laureates to explore how science and scientists can most effectively make a positive impact on society.
The region does not lack challenges – climate change, inequality, and political instability, as well as the devastation caused by Covid-19. By bringing together young people, we aim to inspire the next generation of scientists to work together, both among themselves and together with the rest of society, to use science to tackle the big challenges ahead.
A group of 80 undergraduate and graduate students representing almost every country in the region will be invited to focus on issues that include the responsibilities of the scientist; the power of collaboration; strategies for building bridges with policy makers and society in general; and the wider societal implications of all these themes.
Participating speakers include Elizabeth Blackburn, 2009 Nobel Prize laureate in physiology or medicine; Emmanuelle Charpentier, 2020 Nobel Prize laureate in chemistry; Bernard Feringa, 2016 Nobel Prize laureate in chemistry; May-Britt Moser, 2014 Nobel Prize laureate in physiology or medicine; and Saul Perlmutter, 2011 Nobel Prize laureate in physics.