You Experience – Transforming user experience with AI, spatial technologies, and digital twins  

As our digital and physical worlds grow more intricately connected, we find ourselves at the start of the next chapter of user experience – You Experience.

“Spatial computing, digital twins, and AI are blurring the line between the physical and digital. As more businesses look to deliver the hyper-personalized experiences their customers want, they’re turning towards next-gen technologies that carry the potential to drastically transform user experiences for the better.” – Alexandre Embry

In this world, digital interactions no longer consist of just humans using machines. Thanks to advancements in AI, interfaces, and digital twins, these interactions are traversing their technological confinements and impacting our physical world in ways we’d previously only dreamed of. The result? Businesses are becoming faster, smarter, and greener.

Striking a balance

With the evolution of user experience comes great responsibility. Human-like agents and cognitive twins are quickly evolving, and to access their full potential, businesses must balance the benefits of hyper-personalization, automation, and efficiency while prioritizing privacy, empathy, and human-touch.



Despite their ability to deliver speed and precision, it takes the right approach to avoid the misuse of these new technologies and ensure they’re used sustainably. Over the years, many trends have aimed to bring businesses closer to successfully balancing the forces of innovation. This year, two new trends promise to bring them closer than ever before: “Face to Interface” and “You’re Something Spatial”.

Connecting the digital and physical

Recent years have shown an uptick in the volume of human and AI interactions, presenting an opportunity for businesses to craft these interactions in ways that feel more natural. New AI agents, designed to look, act, and behave more like humans, are making this possibility a reality. With the ability to collaborate, converse, and connect with people, connections with AI are now designed to feel more engaging – resulting in technologies being viewed increasingly as partners as opposed to just tools. But that’s only the beginning.

Advancements in spatial technologies are also transforming the way we design user experiences. By combining digital twins, real-time 3D (RT3D), and AI-powered vision, this convergence of technology is strengthening the connection between the physical and digital, enabling immersive insights, enhanced decision making, and hyper-personalization. Everything from shopping to the design of factory floors is being uplifted by these technological advancements, leaving businesses across industries eager to leverage them within their value chains.

Next steps for businesses

How can businesses navigate this new era of experience? Embracing AI and spatial technologies is a necessary first step in improving personalization and designing interactions that feel more human. By integrating AI-driven systems, large vision models, and spatial computing, businesses will realize benefits like improved training, collaboration, and competitiveness.

The adoption of digital twins and cognitive agents will also be vital to the successful evolution of user experiences. Enabling organizations to improve human and AI collaboration, automate complex tasks, and reduce errors, these technologies will bridge virtual and physical environments and empower organizations to optimize innovation cycles and drive down costs.

Ensuring innovation remains in-line with sustainability must also be a top priority. Organizations will need to walk the tightrope between generating business value and meeting their environmental targets. Doing so will enable them to achieve their goals while also delivering long-term value for the planet.

What the future holds

As this new era begins to take shape, the integration of next-generation technologies will offer organizations an immense opportunity to redefine what it means to create user experiences. By leveraging AI, digital twins, cognitive agents, and advanced spatial technologies, businesses will achieve levels of personalization, efficiency, and engagement that were previously unobtainable. The next chapter of experience is here, and it’s time to embrace it.

