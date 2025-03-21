Welcome to the agentic era

Forget chatbots. The age of the agent is here. Imagine a digital workforce that understands, empathizes, and anticipates customer needs as a trusted advisor – a network of AI agents collaborating to deliver truly human-centric experiences.

This isn’t science fiction; it’s the dawn of the Agentic AI era, and it’s poised to revolutionize customer interactions. Market.us is projecting the global Agentic AI market will be valued at $196.6 billion by 2034, a dramatic leap from $5.2 billion last year. This exponential growth is not just exciting; it signals a fundamental shift. While the possibilities are vast, companies must move beyond simply creating “cool agents” to building robust, collaborative systems.

Agentic AI is rapidly evolving, and the conversation needs to shift towards building networks of interconnected AI agents. This next stage, focusing on multiagent systems, is where real value will be unlocked.

Next-level hyper-personalization: The game changer

The true power of multiagent systems lies in their ability to deliver hyper-personalized experiences. Imagine AI agents seamlessly orchestrating across different business areas, instantly accessing client information to tailor interactions in real-time. This level of hyper-personalization, incorporating individual preferences, creates a genuine sense of personal connection.

Multiagent systems represent the next evolution in personalized interactions. We’ve moved beyond deterministic chatbots and automated processes to a realm where embedded generative AI enables faster, more personalized interactions that build loyalty and connection. The impact is already evident: according to the Capgemini Research Institute, 31 percent of organizations using generative AI see faster response times, and 58 percent anticipate further improvements.

Efficiency and beyond: Connecting agents across departments

Beyond enhancing customer experience, connecting agents across departments drives efficiency and productivity through automated, complex workflows. The ability for agents to communicate and operate seamlessly at faster speeds across departments unlocks significant potential.

This also expands service capabilities. For example, overcoming language barriers in global call centers becomes possible with multilingual digital agents. Research indicates that 60 percent of consumers would pay more for premium customer service, highlighting the value of these enhanced capabilities. Google’s Customer Engagement Suite (CES) provides the AI technology and natural language processing (NLP) that can provide enhanced customer experiences.

Connecting agents and data: Unlocking deeper insights

Multiagent systems generate valuable data on information and conversations, which, when shared, provides a deeper understanding of customer behavior and trends.

This data spans various departments – sales, order management, supply chain, ERP, and marketing – highlighting that inquiries rarely fit neatly into departmental silos. Agents need to be able to access data across these silos is crucial for providing cohesive responses to complex customer questions.

This is why cross-department collaboration is crucial. Agents need seamless handoffs and access to different departments so that when a person engages with them, the conversation continues without waiting for the next agent to be updated.

However, simply opening up data is not enough. Robust security protocols are necessary to ensure that not all information is accessible to every agent. Agents must pull information in a way that maintains visibility, requiring a deep understanding of systems for effective deployment. Data security and privacy are paramount. Accessing various data sources requires clear guidelines and governance to ensure compliance with existing data rules.

Agentic change management: Blending the human workforce with the “digital workforce”

Ideally, digital and human workforces will seamlessly blend, working in unison on daily tasks and customer interactions. Generative AI will continuously learn from feedback and algorithms, while large language models adapt. However, potential biases must be addressed to ensure fairness.

Companies must also address the impact of multiagent systems on the human workforce. Clear communication early in the process can prevent resentment toward AI agents. Reassuring employees is a crucial part of change management. If employees fear job losses, they will be less inclined to engage with companies using AI agents. Multiagent systems offer exciting possibilities, but everyone must be part of the solution to maximize the benefits.

Building a resilient agentic infrastructure

Agentic AI does not mean creating a single, all-encompassing agent. Companies must prioritize resilience. Humans have bad days, and so can AI agents. If a single agent fails, the entire operation can grind to a halt. A multiagent system allows agents to focus on specific areas, ensuring that if one fails, others remain unaffected.

The challenge for companies lies in the complexity of the infrastructure required for seamless agent communication. While technology is increasingly sophisticated, the talent to make it work is scarce. Companies need the right skills to build and effectively operate these agentic systems.

Google’s Agentspace is an orchestration platform that allows companies to deploy agents easily. The Google ecosystem integrates seamlessly with any system, ensuring smooth information flow, regardless of whether a company is using Google applications and infrastructure.

Working with Google Cloud, Capgemini can support customer service transformation that creates seamless, quality interactions that deliver an exceptional level of service, support, and delight to all stakeholders. Advanced AI capabilities and scalable infrastructure means Google Cloud can build and deploy intelligent virtual agents, enhance agent productivity, and personalize customer experiences easily. We can leverage the power of Google’s Customer Experience Suite to innovate for growth and reinvent business models to unleash what is possible.

Join us at Google Cloud Next to discover how we’re helping companies embrace the agentic era and benefit from the intersection of innovation and intelligence.