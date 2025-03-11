Trends in 2025 for Public Administration

Innovative tech, especially GovTech, takes center stage

GovTech is no longer just a buzzword. It’s a revolution that’s transforming the way public administrations operate and deliver public services. What was once an afterthought relegated to IT departments, has now become a strategic priority of administrations worldwide. GovTech, defined as the public sector’s adoption and use of innovative technological solutions to improve public service delivery, is the key to achieving better social outcomes, digital inclusion, and improved public sector services.



With government technology projected to surpass $1 trillion and become the largest software market by 2028, it´s clear that public administrations do not want to be merely passive buyers of innovation—they want to be innovative players themselves. Indeed, GovTech is not just about purchasing technology, it’s about co-creating value through partnerships. While legacy IT systems, siloed governance structures and traditional procurement processes that favor large vendors still pose challenges, public administrations are increasingly trying to overcome them by rethinking their engagement with the private sector, turning to public-private partnerships (PPPs) to tap into the creativity, agility, and expertise of startups and SMEs. These collaborations allow administrations to work with non-traditional players to co-create solutions, share risks, and scale innovations to improve service delivery. In this regard, a pivotal moment in the worldwide GovTech ecosystem came with the official opening of the Global Government Technology Centre in Berlin (GGTC Berlin), a hub for collaboration and digital transformation.

Capgemini is proud to be a co-founder of this first-of-its-kind center, which brings together governments, startups, and private enterprises to accelerate the adoption of GovTech. GGTC promotes a systematic approach to GovTech, encouraging cross-sector collaboration and co-creation among global experts to tackle challenges like interoperability and siloed systems, ensuring that solutions can be shared across borders to benefit countries with fewer resources, helping bridge the digital divide.

Looking ahead, and as exemplified by the GGTC, a strategic, systematic, and sustainable approach to GovTech will mark the new era of innovation for public administrations. As the GovTech ecosystem matures, public administrations will unlock new technological solutions, ensuring digital transformation is inclusive, scalable, and impactful across borders, all while being more agile, innovative, and responsive to digitally native societies.