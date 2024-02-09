Skip to Content

Towards a Unified Virtual Universe for Mass EngagemenT

Alexandre Embry
Feb 9, 2024

Building a persistent, open and interoperable #virtualworld 

 Through gamified experiences to reach broad audiences remains on top of brand’s agenda.
The Walt Disney Company investment of $1.5B in Epic Games is an iconic recent deal in that perspective.


While being a world-class games experience, Disney’s intend is to leverage Fortnite as the new persistent universe to offer a multitude of opportunities for #consumers to play, watch, shop and engage with content, characters and stories from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, Avatar and more.


That’s definitively a significant move toward bringing more 3D and immersive experiences in the entertainment industry.

Alexandre Embry

VP – CTIO – Head of Capgemini’s Metaverse-Lab and Immersive Technologies
Alexandre Embry is CTIO, member of the Capgemini Technology, Innovation and Ventures Council. He is leading the Immersive Technologies domain, looking at trends analysis and developing the deployment strategy at Group level. He specializes in exploring and advising organizations on emerging tech trends and their transformative powers. He is passionate about enhancing the user experience and he is identifying how Metaverse, Web3, NFT and Blockchain technologies, AR/VR/MR can advance brands and companies with enhanced customer or employee experiences. He is the founder and head of the Capgemini’s Metaverse-Lab, and of the Capgemini Andy3D immersive remote collaboration solution.