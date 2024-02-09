Towards a Unified Virtual Universe for Mass EngagemenT

Building a persistent, open and interoperable #virtualworld

Through gamified experiences to reach broad audiences remains on top of brand’s agenda.

The Walt Disney Company investment of $1.5B in Epic Games is an iconic recent deal in that perspective.



While being a world-class games experience, Disney’s intend is to leverage Fortnite as the new persistent universe to offer a multitude of opportunities for #consumers to play, watch, shop and engage with content, characters and stories from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, Avatar and more.



That’s definitively a significant move toward bringing more 3D and immersive experiences in the entertainment industry.