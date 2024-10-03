Top five key takeaways from Climate Week 2024: Shaping a sustainable future through technology

Climate Week 2024 sent a powerful message: “It’s time.” Time to move beyond discussions and take meaningful action toward a more sustainable future. As global leaders, innovators, and industries gathered to confront the challenges posed by climate change, one thing became clear: Technology will play a pivotal role in driving this transformation. For the IT services industry, the responsibility to lead is undeniable. IT has the power to accelerate decarbonization, drive sustainable innovation, and reshape the way businesses approach their environmental impact.

Here are the top five key takeaways from Climate Week 2024, outlining how the IT services sector can help turn the tide on climate change.

1. It’s time for sustainable innovation: A business imperative in IT

Climate Week 2024 underscored that sustainable innovation must become central to every business’s strategy. IT service providers are uniquely positioned to drive eco-friendly transformation through advancements in green software development, energy-efficient IT infrastructure, and cloud-based solutions. This shift isn’t just about reducing environmental footprints, it’s about future-proofing businesses by aligning their operations with the pressing need for sustainability. It’s time for IT leaders to make sustainability a core element of digital transformation strategies and realize reduced emissions as well as the reduced cost of operations.

2. It’s time to decarbonize IT infrastructure: Cutting carbon, boosting efficiency

As industries continue to contribute to global emissions, decarbonizing IT infrastructure has never been more critical. Data centers, once notorious for their energy consumption, are now being reimagined through the use of renewable energy sources and AI-driven optimization techniques. By investing in carbon-neutral infrastructure, the IT services sector can set a new standard for how technology can be both efficient and sustainable. It’s time to build the digital infrastructure of the future ­– one that prioritizes the planet as much as performance. Capgemini is at the forefront of this effort with a net-zero strategy, which includes transitioning our global data centers to 100% renewable energy by 2025.

3. It’s time for eco-friendly device design: Extending lifecycles, reducing e-waste

The event put a spotlight on the importance of tackling e-waste, with the message that it’s time to redesign devices with sustainability in mind. Capgemini is partnering with the major user device OEMs, who are aligned to eco-friendly design principles, that helps us create longer-lasting devices that are easier to repair, recycle, and repurpose. Moving away from the linear “use-and-dispose-of” model towards a circular economy, where devices are part of a continuous “use cycle,” reduces waste and environmental harm. It’s time for the IT industry to lead by example with greener, more sustainable products.

4. It’s time for green cloud services: Powering the future with renewable energy

The cloud, a cornerstone of digital transformation, is rapidly becoming a key driver of sustainable IT. By transitioning to cloud platforms powered by renewable energy, businesses can significantly reduce their carbon footprints while maintaining operational excellence. IT service providers must lead the charge in helping organizations make this shift, ensuring that their cloud strategies are not just optimized for performance but also for sustainability. It’s time for the IT industry to leverage the power of the cloud to build a greener digital landscape. For example, Capgemini helped a global retailer reduce carbon emissions by 40% by migrating to the cloud and optimizing IT infrastructure, saving $80 million in operational costs.

5. It’s time to unite digital transformation and sustainability

The most important takeaway from this year’s event is that digital transformation and sustainability can no longer be viewed as separate goals. Businesses are realizing that sustainability must be an intrinsic part of their digital journey. IT service providers can play a vital role in this integration by offering tools and strategies that help clients measure and reduce their environmental impact as they modernize their operations. It’s time for the services industry to recognize that the future of business lies at the intersection of technology and sustainability.

Conclusion:

The message from Climate Week 2024 is unmistakable: It’s time for the IT services industry to step up as a leader in sustainability. The future of technology is inextricably linked to the future of our planet, and the actions taken today will define the world of tomorrow. By embracing sustainable innovation, decarbonizing IT infrastructure, adopting eco-friendly design, and leveraging green cloud services, the IT sector has the potential to drive lasting, meaningful change.

The time for talking has passed – it’s time to act.

