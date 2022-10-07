The value of digital transformation in finance processes

These challenges need to be minimized if you want to achieve a new dimension for your business – where creating a seamless and intelligent connection between your processes and people is not the exception, but the daily routine. This type of connection, ultimately, leads to a more frictionless approach to finance.

What you need is a methodology that delivers these frictionless outcomes to your clients. One that provides a complete overview of your people, processes, technology, and governance through carefully monitored control points. All while accelerating your transition to transformed, future-proof, next-generation, and AI-enabled order-to-cash (O2C), purchase-to-pay (P2P), and record-to-analyze (R2A) processes.

The key to digital transformation in finance

To achieve this you either need to build a pioneering approach to process execution from scratch or partner with a global leader in this field to ensure success.

Whatever approach you take, the key enabler of digital transformation remains the same – the ability to drive finance business process standardization and harmonization across your finance function without causing major disruption in your day-to-day operations.

The question is then: how do you evolve into a mature organization capable of managing your processes, technology, and resources efficiently – without getting bogged down in the minute details of your finance transformation?

Simplifying digital transformation across industries

At Capgemini, our Digital Global Enterprise Model (D-GEM) platform addresses challenges in finance transformation by offering the tools and techniques needed to deliver increased efficiency, faster time to market, and an enhanced, customer-first, user experience to organizations. This, in turn, enables organizations to transition to – what we call – the Frictionless Enterprise.

D-GEM also helps organizations transform their business operations by leveraging our Digital Global Process Model (D-GPM) – a key enabler of digital transformation within D-GEM, and a pioneering approach to best-in-class process execution that drives standardization and harmonization of business processes across industries on a global scale.

Our D-GPM has now been consolidated into its own dynamic and agile platform that maps our clients’ finance processes at a highly detailed level in accordance with the latest global standards, enabling us to meet the challenges of ever-changing business requirements and deliver the expected results even faster than before.

Optimize your finance and accounting processes

The D-GPM platform is not only a comprehensive knowledge hub and modelling platform, but also a tool equipped with various functions required for the successful execution of digital transformation regardless of the industry it is leveraged in.

This includes a repository of process re-engineering recommendations, AI-augmented cloud-based controls, scenario simulation through digital twins, integrated process modeling workflow, a fully developed RACI framework, ERP (SAP S/4HANA and Oracle) and sector-specific libraries, and enhanced KPIs and metrics.

This approach to digital transformation helps our clients evolve into mature organizations capable of efficiently managing their processes, technology, and resources – making frictionless finance operations a reality for our clients.

In the next blog in this series, we’ll be discussing how D-GPM helps overcome industry-specific challenges through its highly capable process mapping capabilities.

To learn more about how Capgemini’s D-GEM reshapes and streamlines your business processes to deliver a truly Frictionless Enterprise, please feel free to contact: michal.mroz@capgemini.com