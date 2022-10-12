The Role of AI in Wealth Management

During the last few years, Artificial Intelligence (AI) has rapidly established various use cases for itself across different areas of Financial Services (FS).

Increasingly, AI-based applications are being used not only to augment human expertise in routine tasks, but also to streamline the more strategic business processes. One prominent industry area that AI is significantly transforming is Wealth Management (WM). The reason for this is the need for the highest level of accuracy, impeccable precision in analysis, and the sheer volume of data to derive insights from. The WM industry is starting to harness the benefits of AI in ripe use cases, the success of which is, in turn, opening doors to explore newer applications.

There are many ways for WM firms to leverage AI – the strategies or niches varying by the segments of clients they serve, the investment types they advocate, their overall investment philosophies, and the AI capabilities they possess. Even in the field of Digital Advisory alone, services could range from digital-only advisory, hybrid advisory, or simply augmenting portfolio rebalancing capabilities with AI-derived insights.

As artificial intelligence is poised to enhance the various touchpoints in the wealth landscape, some front-runners that stand to readily benefit are emerging: