The Linux Foundation Margo Initiative

The Margo initiative is a new open standard initiative for interoperability at the edge of industrial automation ecosystems. Drawing its name from the Latin word for edge, ‘Margo’ defines the mechanisms for interoperability between edge applications, edge devices, and edge orchestration software. The open standard promises to bring much needed flexibility, simplicity, and scalability – unlocking barriers to innovation in complex, multi-vendor environments and accelerating digital transformation for organizations of all sizes.

Co-founded by ABB/B&R, Capgemini, Microsoft, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric, and Siemens, under the Linux Foundation umbrella projects, the initiative invites like-minded industry peers to join the collaboration and contribute to building a meaningful and effective interoperability standard that will help plant owners achieve their digital transformation goals with greater speed and efficiency.

“In the constantly evolving realm of technology, edge interoperability stands out as a pivotal focus area for industrial automation, as a key driver for the seamless integration of industrial devices, applications, and their orchestration. The Margo initiative, with the aim of establishing an open standard that simplifies and standardizes industrial automation, represents a step change in the way complex industrial ecosystems are considered and will enable significant breakthroughs in innovation, optimization, and new value creation, and will help clients accelerate towards a more intelligent industry. As a pioneer in the field of edge compute-based industrial automation and founding member of the Margo initiative, Capgemini will bring its strong expertise in digital engineering to help the creation of this new open standard and accelerate the transformation of the industrial automation ecosystem.” Nicolas Rousseau, Head of digital engineering and manufacturing, Group Offer Leader Intelligent Products & Services, Capgemini.

Margo focuses on the emerging needs in the industrial automation software space. In other words, the applications hosted on devices at the industrial edge is the primary focus. At the same time, the relationship between Edge & Cloud is recognized and considered, especially in the context of digitalization of operations in larger organizations and necessity to optimize & manage fleets of applications and devices. The Margo initiative is committed to delivering the interoperability promise in an open, secure, modern, and agile way with a practical reference implementation, a comprehensive compliance testing toolkit and an open interoperability standard defining the interaction patterns.

Crafting the Future with Margo

Let’s lift the lid on Margo with Bart Nieuwborg, the chairperson of Margo, and Shamik Mishra, CTO Connectivity at Capgemini, as they explore Margo’s interoperability promise through an open standard, a reference implementation, a comprehensive compliance testing toolkit, and the vision for Margo.

Join their conversation

Guests

Bart Nieuwborg, chairperson of Margo

Shamik Mishra, CTO Connectivity Capgemini

Host: Brian Doherty

Production : Brockhill Creative Ltd