The Linux Foundation Margo Initiative
Shaping the Future of Interoperability in Industrial Automation

Capgemini
20 Sept 2024
capgemini-engineering

The Margo initiative is a new open standard initiative for interoperability at the edge of industrial automation ecosystems. Drawing its name from the Latin word for edge, ‘Margo’ defines the mechanisms for interoperability between edge applications, edge devices, and edge orchestration software. The open standard promises to bring much needed flexibility, simplicity, and scalability – unlocking barriers to innovation in complex, multi-vendor environments and accelerating digital transformation for organizations of all sizes. 

Co-founded by ABB/B&R, Capgemini, Microsoft, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric, and Siemens, under the Linux Foundation umbrella projects, the initiative invites like-minded industry peers to join the collaboration and contribute to building a meaningful and effective interoperability standard that will help plant owners achieve their digital transformation goals with greater speed and efficiency.  

“In the constantly evolving realm of technology, edge interoperability stands out as a pivotal focus area for industrial automation, as a key driver for the seamless integration of industrial devices, applications, and their orchestration. The Margo initiative, with the aim of establishing an open standard that simplifies and standardizes industrial automation, represents a step change in the way complex industrial ecosystems are considered and will enable significant breakthroughs in innovation, optimization, and new value creation, and will help clients accelerate towards a more intelligent industry. As a pioneer in the field of edge compute-based industrial automation and founding member of the Margo initiative, Capgemini will bring its strong expertise in digital engineering to help the creation of this new open standard and accelerate the transformation of the industrial automation ecosystem.”

Nicolas Rousseau, Head of digital engineering and manufacturing, Group Offer Leader Intelligent Products & Services, Capgemini.

Margo focuses on the emerging needs in the industrial automation software space. In other words, the applications hosted on devices at the industrial edge is the primary focus. At the same time, the relationship between Edge & Cloud is recognized and considered, especially in the context of digitalization of operations in larger organizations and necessity to optimize & manage fleets of applications and devices. The Margo initiative is committed to delivering the interoperability promise in an open, secure, modern, and agile way with a practical reference implementation, a comprehensive compliance testing toolkit and an open interoperability standard defining the interaction patterns. 

Crafting the Future with Margo

Let’s lift the lid on Margo with Bart Nieuwborg, the chairperson of Margo, and Shamik Mishra, CTO Connectivity at Capgemini, as they explore Margo’s interoperability promise through an open standard, a reference implementation, a comprehensive compliance testing toolkit, and the vision for Margo. 

Join their conversation

Guests

  • Bart Nieuwborg, chairperson of Margo 
  • Shamik Mishra, CTO Connectivity Capgemini 

Host: Brian Doherty 
Production : Brockhill Creative Ltd

Meet our experts

Nicolas Rousseau

Chief digital and manufacturing officer, Capgemini Engineering | Group Offer Leader, Intelligent Products & Services | Executive Vice-President
Nicolas Rousseau enables the intelligent industry. He brings his holistic view on technologies and business to work with companies to successfully imagine, build and operate new products and services. He has helped businesses transform, orient their R&D, reinvent their manufacturing and run customer experiences across the globe, in all industries.

Shamik Mishra

VP, CTO Connectivity, Capgemini Engineering
Shamik Mishra is the Global CTO for connectivity, Capgemini Engineering. An experienced Technology and Innovation executive driving growth through technology innovation, strategy, roadmap, architecture, research, R&D in telecommunication & software domains. He has a rich experience in wireless, platform software and cloud computing domains, leading offer development & new product introduction for 5G, Edge Computing, Virtualisation, Intelligent network operations.

Himanshu Singh

Sr. Director – Technology, CTO Connectivity office, Capgemini Engineering
A seasoned Software Architect with over 20 years in the Telecommunications and Computer Software industry, he specializes in Mobile Edge Computing for 4G/5G networks, Containerization/Virtualization, and Orchestration technologies. His interests extend to acceleration capabilities in Network, Compute, Machine Learning, and Computer Vision. His extensive background includes NFV/MANO Solutions, LTE CPE Management, Telecom Network Element Protocol Stacks, and Operability Software for Carrier Grade systems. He has a proven track record of collaborating with diverse, international teams to drive successful product development.

Deepak Gunjal

Senior Director – Advanced Connectivity
Deepak currently serves as Senior Director, CTO Connectivity office, at Capgemini Engineering. He represents Capgemini engineering in various standardization bodies, mainly GSMA Operator Platform Group (OPG), Operator Platform API Group (OPAG) and Linux Foundation CAMARA Project. He also contributes to the architectural evolution of Capgemini cloud native platforms for supporting edge computing, network API exposure etc. in mobile networks. He has over twenty-three years of experience in the telecom and software industry

Pragya Vaishwanar

Director GTM, Market and Sales Enablement for Digital Engineering, Capgemini Engineering
Pragya is focused on helping our customers transform and adopt to the new digital age, and integrate digital engineering innovations into their business. She is focused on driving the expansion and delivery of digital transformation and helping companies to get a grasp on future technologies. She focuses on market and sales enablement and supports the go-to-market strategy for digital engineering.