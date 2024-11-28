The critical need for data trust in business operations

Organizations require accurate, reliable data they can trust to ensure healthy, sustainable business operations.

Organizations continually face challenges with their data, making the reliability of information and trusted data exchange across business functions essential. In an era where data is both critical and omnipresent, ensuring its accuracy is crucial.

Many organizations recognize the significance of data, but industry experts suggest that the impact of poor data quality is often underestimated. Research from Gartner and Forrester indicates that poor data quality can cost organizations between 20–35% of their operating revenue, impeding intelligent decision-making and operational efficiency.

At Capgemini, we view data as a strategic business asset, with data trustworthiness vital for informed, data-driven decision-making. As data volumes in corporate applications surge, we understand that accurate data is increasingly crucial for maintaining a competitive edge.

To address these challenges, our Data-Powered Operations Transformation approach addresses the growing need for an effective information solution that ensures the right data is delivered at the right time and place, maximizing its business value.

To ensure sustainable business operations, organizations must maintain the integrity of their data.

Deploying a robust, repeatable data trust solution

To address these challenges, organizations need a comprehensive solution that ensures their data is accurate, consistent, and trustworthy. Key components of this solution should include operating model design to assess current data, define a strategy, and create a roadmap for improvement, with a modular approach to address specific needs.

Advanced technologies such as Gen AI should be leveraged in a technology transformation component to enhance key areas such as data quality, governance, and management, while organizing teams and processes for sustained success.

Business process transformation is required to streamline processes in order to maintain data quality, drive efficiency, and reduce costs through automation and consistency.

And, end-to-end data lifecycle management can ensure data remains reliable and aligned with business goals across its entire lifecycle

Unlocking value through trustworthy, reliable data

Implementing a best-in-class solution that delivers reliable, trustworthy data can transform your enterprise data and business process management, driving significant value across your business operations:

Finance planning and accounting operations. Using reliable master data for entities like general ledger accounts, cost centers, and bank masters ensures complete reconciliation across your budgeting, planning, business performance measurement, and compliance reporting. This consistency reduces errors, improves financial accuracy, and enhances your organization’s ability to manage its financial resources effectively

Customer operations. Reliable customer data management enables your organization to better serve its customers, design and execute more effective marketing and sales campaigns, and improve operations such as billing and customer service. This not only increases ROI but also boosts customer satisfaction and loyalty, driving revenue growth through more effective cross-selling and up-selling strategies

Supply chain operations. Accurate and consistent master data management for materials, products, SKUs, locations, and vendors enables more efficient inventory management, better warehouse utilization, and optimized procurement processes. In turn, these improvements strengthen the bottom line and enhance supply chain resiliency

Financial services. In addition to the general benefits, reliable data enables financial services organizations to achieve better insurance underwriting, tailored customer services, and more efficient compliance reporting

Sustainability. Reliable data is crucial for organizations committed to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals. A best-in-class solution supports data gathering and management, enabling your organization to meet its sustainability objectives, comply with regulatory requirements, and align with evolving customer expectations for responsible business practices.

Delivering enhanced outcomes and actionable insights

Our Data-Powered Operations Transformation approach provides a range of cloud-based solutions that deliver data-powered, AI-enabled, and highly automated business operations to drive actionable insights, enhanced outcomes and value, and continuous innovation. This seamlessly connects your enterprise data with an ecosystem of people, processes, and technology, enabling accelerated deployment of, what we call, the Connected Enterprise.

And we do this across industry sectors. For example, we helped a leading FMCG company to reduce its speed to market by 10 days, enabling it to realize 30% improvement in productivity and 12% increase in master data health score.

We also helped a leading aircraft manufacturer to reduce its overall turnaround time by 50% and increase data quality by 99%, and enabled a world-leading CPG company to reduce its excess inventory, leading to a reduction of approximately $3.5 million.

In short, to run healthy, sustainable business operations, organizations need accurate, reliable data delivered by a trusted service provider that help them maintain a competitive edge.

Learn how Capgemini’s Data-Powered Operations Transformation approach delivers data-powered, AI-enabled, and highly automated business operations to drive actionable insights, enhanced outcomes and value, and continuous innovation.