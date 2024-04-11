The Convergence of Spatial Computing and Enterprise-Grade Solutions

The rise of spatial computing requires to enable spatial processing capability at enterprise grade.

Because of the required technology mix of #immersivetechs, such as AR, VR, MR, combined with and #AI and #ML to involve machines, people, objects and their environments. Because of the level of visualization, interaction and collaboration of complexes #digitaltwins in the #industrialmetaverse.

When scaled, this might be very CPU, GPU, and system resource intensive, requiring a large amount of physical CPU cores, GPUs, memory and network bandwidth. To unlock the full power of this transformative concept for industries, many initiatives from the tech ecosystem are emerging.

A great example comes from Lenovo and NVIDIA. They are collaborating to truly enable enterprises to materialize the possibilities offered by spatial computing, #genAI and digital twin technology in a variety of sectors through a end-to-end solution.

Collaborative XR experiences between multiple users can be easily pixel-streamed from a single workstation to separate spatial computing headsets simultaneously, using 3D software like Autodesk VRED or NVIDIA Omniverse. Great progress in the computing domain.