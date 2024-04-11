Skip to Content

The Convergence of Spatial Computing and Enterprise-Grade Solutions

Alexandre Embry
Apr 11, 2024

The rise of spatial computing requires to enable spatial processing capability at enterprise grade.

Because of the required technology mix of #immersivetechs, such as AR, VR, MR, combined with and #AI and #ML to involve machines, people, objects and their environments. Because of the level of visualization, interaction and collaboration of complexes #digitaltwins in the #industrialmetaverse.

When scaled, this might be very CPU, GPU, and system resource intensive, requiring a large amount of physical CPU cores, GPUs, memory and network bandwidth. To unlock the full power of this transformative concept for industries, many initiatives from the tech ecosystem are emerging.

A great example comes from Lenovo and NVIDIA. They are collaborating to truly enable enterprises to materialize the possibilities offered by spatial computing, #genAI and digital twin technology in a variety of sectors through a end-to-end solution.

Collaborative XR experiences between multiple users can be easily pixel-streamed from a single workstation to separate spatial computing headsets simultaneously, using 3D software like Autodesk VRED or NVIDIA Omniverse. Great progress in the computing domain.

Alexandre Embry

VP – CTIO – Head of Capgemini’s Metaverse-Lab and Immersive Technologies
Alexandre Embry is CTIO, member of the Capgemini Technology, Innovation and Ventures Council. He is leading the Immersive Technologies domain, looking at trends analysis and developing the deployment strategy at Group level. He specializes in exploring and advising organizations on emerging tech trends and their transformative powers. He is passionate about enhancing the user experience and he is identifying how Metaverse, Web3, NFT and Blockchain technologies, AR/VR/MR can advance brands and companies with enhanced customer or employee experiences. He is the founder and head of the Capgemini’s Metaverse-Lab, and of the Capgemini Andy3D immersive remote collaboration solution.