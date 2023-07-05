Skip to Content

The best of inventors: The next generation of French genius

Lucia Sinapi
11 Jul 2023

They selected 100 French startups in quantum, AI, Climate Tech, Cybersecurity, Med/BioTech, AgriTech, SpaceTech, Web3… that are considered promising in 2023 and will change people’s lives for good.

Find out more (article in French)

Great to see (again) that Capgemini is collaborating with many in this list (PROMÉTHÉE Earth IntelligenceAscendance Flight TechnologiesWhiteLab GenomicsYogosha, etc.).
 
We will continue to play our role in identifying tomorrow’s champions and being their growth and co-innovation partners to impact industries and societies at scale.

See Lucia’s post on LinkedIn

