Tech-enabled learning delivers the personalization learners crave

How learners benefit from tech-enabled learning

This is why tech-based learning is changing the landscape. Organizations are developing and using learning management systems (LMSs), learning experience platforms (LXPs), and learning record stores (LRSs). Some of them are going further, and investing in virtual reality (VR), extended reality (XR), and the metaverse, which provide opportunities for more immersive content.

Using these technologies to simulate work scenarios means people can learn by doing, and not simply by copying Nellie or following the manual. What’s more, they can practise continuously to suit their own schedules – and because these approaches broaden the delivery options, people can pursue their own preferred learning styles. Instructors become facilitators, and learners take greater control, monitoring their own progress.

Tech-enabled learning doesn’t just give people greater autonomy. It’s also more interesting for them. Paper-based quizzes can be replaced by digital gamified learning, which is more attractive, more interactive, and faster to do. Also, because it’s online, it’s easier to build groups of people drawn from different geographies and different business areas throughout the organization.

Together, they can form digital communities, network, compare notes on progress, and share best-practices, increasing the pool of learning beyond the trainer or subject matter expert (SME).

The business benefits of tech-enabled learning

If people are more engaged and also learn faster, that’s, of course, good for the business. But there are other, more direct employer benefits to tech-enabled learning.

Using a data-driven approach means organizations can analyze people’s capabilities and progress more easily than by using more traditional approaches – and they can use this knowledge to respond with more personalized learning, transforming the interactions between learners and instructors and enhancing the learning experience.

In the next article, we’ll look in a little more detail at elements of tech-enabled learning.

