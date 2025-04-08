Taking the strategic approach to training future business leaders

Capgemini’s award-winning LEAP program develops future leaders by providing hands-on training, ensuring a strong pipeline of capable senior leaders.

As companies grow and evolve, the need for capable leaders who can navigate complex landscapes and drive strategic initiatives becomes increasingly crucial.

However, finding and nurturing internal candidates who are ready to transition from middle-management to senior roles is a common struggle.

The importance of developing future senior leaders

This is problematic as competent leaders typically help guide teams and shape their company’s vision, culture, and strategic direction. Therefore, without a strong pipeline of future leaders, organizations risk stagnation and may struggle to adapt to changing market conditions.

Recognizing this, Capgemini chose to transform the way it addresses its talent and workforce challenges by proactively addressing its own leadership gaps, ensuring a steady flow of talented individuals ready to take on senior roles across its organization as a result.

Providing hands-on training to help overcome real-world challenges

Developing future leaders requires more than traditional training programs. It involves creating an environment that fosters innovation, creativity, and continuous learning through hands-on training that equips middle-managers with the skills necessary to excel in senior roles.

This training should ideally involve placing middle managers in interactive, practical scenarios that mirror the real-world situations they will face in more senior positions.

This ensures middle-managers will be able to handle the demands that come with more senior roles by enabling them to enhance the skills needed to do so in a safe, controlled environment.

Capgemini’s Leadership Empowerment and Acceleration Program

Capgemini’s Leadership Empowerment and Acceleration Program (LEAP) boosts enthusiasm, innovation, and effectiveness among talented middle-management leaders by equipping them with the skills, motivation, and confidence necessary to move into more senior roles.

Through onsite, classroom-like sessions that focus on improving English proficiency, LEAP ensures Capgemini benefits from an expanding pool of senior leaders, which helps enhance its efficiency, effectiveness, and customer satisfaction scores across LATAM and beyond.

This is why Capgemini’s LEAP program recently received a Silver award for “Brilliance in Employee Engagement” from HR Brilliance during their latest award ceremony.

This is why Capgemini's LEAP program recently received a Silver award for "Brilliance in Employee Engagement" from HR Brilliance during their latest award ceremony.