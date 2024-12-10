Small steps, big change: Building a resilient and innovative workforce

In today’s dynamic business environment, organizations are placing an increasing emphasis on fostering employee well-being and resilience. Global trends highlight a shift towards prioritizing mental health, work-life balance, and innovative practices that not only enhance productivity but also boost job satisfaction. Companies are actively investing in programs that support the holistic health of employees while nurturing a culture of innovation and continuous growth.

At Cloud Infrastructure Services, we understand that an inclusive and resilient workforce is key to driving success in an ever-evolving marketplace. This belief led to the launch of Small Steps, Big Change (SSBC) in 2022 – an initiative aimed at empowering employees to thrive, innovate, and grow through a renewed focus on well-being and resilience. Over the last two years, we have seen increase in employee satisfaction and retention.

Innovation meets well-being

The November 2024 edition of the event featured a series of interactive webinars, workshops, and the standout panel discussion, “Thrive and Strive: Habits for High Performers.” This flagship event brought senior leaders together to explore the critical role of personal well-being in professional success, reinforcing the message that resilience and health are pivotal for high performance.

The week-long program surpassed expectations, engaging participants globally and achieving a record-breaking value and engagement score of 9.4 out of 10. Here are some program highlights:

Better sleep, better work : Expert-led sessions on strategies for better sleep to enhance productivity.

: Expert-led sessions on strategies for better sleep to enhance productivity. Work-life balance insights : Senior leaders shared actionable tips for managing demanding careers while maintaining equilibrium.

: Senior leaders shared actionable tips for managing demanding careers while maintaining equilibrium. Fostering psychological safety : Workshops focused on creating inclusive and supportive workplace cultures.

: Workshops focused on creating inclusive and supportive workplace cultures. Mastering workplace relationships : Skills to deepen collaboration and strengthen professional connections.

: Skills to deepen collaboration and strengthen professional connections. Tackling burnout : Discussions addressing burnout from generational and gender-specific perspectives.

: Discussions addressing burnout from generational and gender-specific perspectives. Emotional intelligence in action: Practical demonstrations on using emotional intelligence to boost resilience and well-being.

Global perspectives on well-being

The diversity of participants highlighted both the universal nature of well-being challenges and the nuances shaped by regional contexts. For instance:

India : Balancing extended work hours with family responsibilities was a recurring theme.

: Balancing extended work hours with family responsibilities was a recurring theme. Poland : Employees sought strategies to combat seasonal productivity dips.

: Employees sought strategies to combat seasonal productivity dips. North America: Remote workers emphasized the importance of setting healthy boundaries.

These insights enriched the conversations, ensuring that the program’s outcomes were meaningful and adaptable across geographies.

Christine and Greg are sharing a valuable story about building relationships at work.

The global step challenge: A journey of teamwork and health

Adding a unique layer to the initiative was the Global Step Challenge, where employees collectively aimed to “journey around the globe” by walking, symbolizing the program’s ethos: Small, intentional steps can lead to big, meaningful changes. Beyond encouraging physical activity, the challenge strengthened camaraderie and showcased the power of shared goals in fostering well-being.

Measuring impact

The program’s success was evident not just in participation numbers but in the resounding feedback.



The success of Small Steps, Big Change is an ongoing journey. By fostering a resilient and empowered workforce, we enhance individual well-being and drive collective innovation. Together, we’re taking small steps toward big change – one day at a time.