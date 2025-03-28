See what’s next for intelligent manufacturing at Hannover Messe 2025 – with Capgemini and Microsoft

Today’s industrial challenges are rarely isolated. They’re interconnected. Productivity, sustainability, digital transformation – they’re all part of the same conversation.

But too often, organizations are forced to tackle them separately. At Hannover Messe 2025, we at Capgemini will be showing what happens when you take a different approach.

In partnership with Microsoft, we’ll be bringing intelligent industry to life through real-world demonstrations, industry-led conversations, and practical examples of how collaborative thinking can drive better results. It’s a chance to see how advanced AI, digital twins, and real-time data can drive real progress across manufacturing, automotive, defense, and electric battery innovation.

Come and see it in action

At the center of our stand is the Digital Twin Cockpit – an interactive experience for production engineering which allows faster ramp-ups and better production design validation while providing complete data scalability and integration for operations use-cases. The Digital Twin Cockpit integrates a Unity viewer with Microsoft technologies including GenAI copilot for intuitive querying of digital twin information.

It’s fully interoperable, able to plug into different CAD and data sources, and brought to life through a VR-enabled 2D interface – giving you an immersive, hands-on look at what’s possible when digital and physical realities come together.

Our experts Olivier Saignes and Nicolas Vasseur will also be sharing insights about new digital shopfloor performance during a live presentation at the Microsoft booth on Thursday April 3 at 10:00. They’ll explore how Capgemini and Microsoft are working together to unlock performance, resilience, and scale in today’s digital factories – and what that means for your next step forward.

Why it matters

Capgemini brings together extensive manufacturing expertise with world-class engineering capabilities – making us a trusted partner for industrial transformation at scale. In close collaboration with Microsoft, and alongside key partners like NVIDIA or Siemens, we combine best-in-class technology with sector-specific insight and hands-on experience. It’s how we help clients move faster, think bigger, and deliver more – with a clear path to value.

The organizations that are moving fastest right now are those finding ways to connect across silos – combining data, teams, and technologies to solve overlapping challenges at once. That’s what we call Compound Solutions

It’s a joined-up way of working that helps clients make progress in several areas at the same time. Whether it’s increasing efficiency, reducing emissions, or modernizing infrastructure, the impact is greater when those goals are tackled together.

It’s more than a stand – it’s a space for real conversations

On Monday March 31 at 17:00, Microsoft’s Dayan Rodriguez and Capgemini leaders Pierre Bagnon and Lydia Aldejohann, will be speaking live on stage about:

Major trends currently impacting the manufacturing domain

Advancements in AI bringing intelligent manufacturing closer to reality

Real-world success stories from intelligent manufacturing

Proven ways to overcome industry challenges

The power of an open, collaborative ecosystem

Our thought leadership sessions will also share practical insights on how clients are applying AI, robotics, spatial computing, and digital twin technologies. You’ll hear stories of what’s worked, what’s changing, and how to get ahead.

We’re recognized for our results

Capgemini was recently recognized by Everest for its leadership in intelligent industry – and we’re already making a real difference across some of the most advanced, high-performing sectors. From helping manufacturers scale transformation to supporting defense clients with secure, intelligent operations, we’ve built a strong track record by delivering where it counts.

Visit Capgemini at Hannover Messe

If you’re attending Hannover Messe, we’d love to see you.

Come by the Capgemini booth to:

Try the Digital Twin Cockpit demo for yourself

See how Agentic AI is already transforming industrial operations

Talk to our experts about the opportunities for your organization

Explore what Compound Solutions could mean for your business

We’ll also be livestreaming some of our sessions if you are unable to attend in person.

We’re ready to show you what’s possible when industry meets impact. Where innovation becomes action. Where you get the future you want.