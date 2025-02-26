Rethinking public health with connected care that is more accessible, equitable, and effective for all

A transformation in healthcare delivery is underway. “Connected healthcare” is beginning to yield impressive outcomes among those public health agencies trailblazing the concept, yet it is still at an early stage of development in many countries. What is it and how can governments, regulators, and healthcare providers learn from the leading connected healthcare exemplars to transform their own systems?

Revolutionizing patient care and outcomes with connected health

Imagine a healthcare system where managing chronic conditions is efficient and seamless. Wearable devices enable remote patient monitoring to track vital signs in real time, transmitting updates to healthcare systems. Any changes in a patient’s condition trigger instant alerts, facilitating timely adjustments to treatment plans. Medications are delivered directly to patients exactly when needed, while virtual consultations ensure continuous access to care. Over time, this integrated approach supports improved health outcomes through personalized care plans tailored to individual lifestyles—all enabled by connected health technology that enhances proactive management and fosters connections within the healthcare ecosystem

This isn’t a distant future—it’s happening now, revolutionizing patient care and outcomes, with the promise of connected healthcare today. Consider Denmark, which has developed a comprehensive digital health system that connects citizens, healthcare providers, and policymakers, facilitating real-time information sharing and early intervention. This healthcare delivery model exemplifies how technology, when seamlessly integrated, can transform healthcare provision on a population scale.

In this article, we explore how connected health and digital health solutions are shaping the future of public health. We uncover actionable strategies and real-world examples that showcase how technology and collaboration can create a healthier and more sustainable tomorrow. Whether you’re a policymaker, health innovator, or technology partner, the time to act is now. Together we can create innovative healthcare solutions and connected healthcare systems that are smarter, more inclusive, and built to last.

What is connected care in public health and why does it matter?

Connected care, through the lens of public health, is a healthcare delivery model; a holistic approach that integrates multiple components, including, but not limited to, technology, data, devices, and infrastructure in digital health solutions that improve population health outcomes and optimize service delivery. It bridges gaps in care, enabling more efficient, coordinated, and proactive health interventions at scale.

But how does connected care differ from traditional healthcare?

Unlike conventional models, connected healthcare extends the already established focus on whole-person care to encompass the broader needs of entire populations—whether at the level of a nation, region, community, or tribal area. Connected health solutions build on existing approaches by designing devices, services, remote patient monitoring and other interventions that address the specific health challenges of the diverse groups at population scale.

How can connected health improve collaboration and outcomes?

Connected health can foster seamless collaboration through smarter use of data, connected health devices, and communication platforms, ensuring care delivery is both proactive and efficient. This begins with building interoperable data systems that allow seamless information exchange across healthcare providers, patients, and technologies, supported by open standards like HL7 and FHIR. In Europe, the Interoperable Europe Act mandates compliance with regulatory requirements specifically for Member States, while facilitating the design and implementation of robust data-sharing frameworks by the organizations.

Unified communication platforms and AI-powered predictive analytics must be built to streamline workflows, improve decision-making and patient care, and ensure proactive care delivery. All of these must be accomplished within healthcare automation strategies, along with a robust cybersecurity framework, and with new-generation privacy-preserving techniques, to safeguard sensitive health data and build trust and compliance.

What has driven the push for connected care in public healthcare delivery?

The harsh reality of the Covid-19 pandemic compelled public healthcare organizations worldwide to confront the pressing need to overhaul healthcare delivery models. This shift aims to improve accessibility, speed, and the overall scope of care to meet evolving demands.

At the same time, these organizations must navigate complex challenges, including ensuring financial stability, safeguarding data security, maintaining patient safety, adhering to quality standards, and offering services at affordable pricing.

Recent studies indicate that healthcare providers are increasingly adopting digital health tools, with a significant rise in the use of tele-visits and remote monitoring devices.

A survey by Jabil reveals that 58% of digital healthcare solutions are either in development or testing state, suggesting that a robust pipeline of innovative products is poised to enter the market in the near future. Further 59% of these solutions are in the diagnostics sector, 51% remote patient monitoring, while 45% of digital healthcare solutions are used in support of chronic disease management. These survey results not only underscore the critical role that digital solutions play in modern healthcare systems but also highlight the industry’s commitment to integrating these technologies into future healthcare management strategies.

These trends highlight the increasing focus on healthcare automation and integrated connected care management through digital health solutions. Connected health solutions represent a significant method for addressing expectations for more personalized care and improved outcomes, while also providing a pathway for enhanced efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and coordinated care.

What’s stopping take-up of connected care?

Implementing connected care strategies in public health has proven more challenging than anticipated due to several key factors. The challenges and barriers to implementing connected health in public healthcare are well-known and widely acknowledged, reflecting long-standing issues in the ecosystem, which include, but are not limited to, data privacy and security concerns, adherence to regulations like GDPR and HIPAA, and vulnerabilities to cyber risks that erode trust among patients and providers. High initial costs, budget constraints, and outdated technologies hinder progress, particularly in underserved areas with limited infrastructure.

The lack of unified healthcare management strategies, slow policy adoption, and shifting political priorities disrupt long-term initiatives, while equity concerns and behavioral resistance from patients and healthcare professionals further stall adoption.

Bureaucratic complexity, misaligned goals among stakeholders, and delayed returns on investment add to the challenges, with benefits like better patient care, improved outcomes, and cost savings often hard to quantify. Overcoming these barriers demands clear policies, robust digital health technology, stakeholder alignment, and a strong focus on inclusivity and patient-centric care.

How can government health sector agencies address these challenges?

Governments and public health agencies must adopt a multi-faceted approach that aligns with global standards and remains resilient to political changes.

Key actions include prioritizing investment in digital infrastructure and digital health systems, alignment with global standards, enhancing data security protocols, and fostering public-private partnerships to accelerate the adoption of innovative healthcare solutions.

One significant initiative driving this transformation is the upcoming adoption of the European Health Data Space (EHDS) regulation. This aims to establish a single market for health data, empowering individuals with control over their data while fostering interoperability and standardized electronic health record (EHR) systems. By promoting uniform data formats and protocols, the EHDS regulation will enhance the quality, accessibility, and trust in digital health systems. It is expected to drive the adoption of digital health technologies, enabling seamless data integration, real-time access to patient records, and more accurate insights for efficient and effective healthcare delivery.

Who is leading the way in connected healthcare?

Several governments and public health agencies around the world are already taking significant steps to integrate connected health solutions into their healthcare systems.

The UK government, for instance, has allocated £21 million to support the NHS’s digital transformation by integrating AI-driven healthcare technologies. This investment aims to enhance patient care through smarter diagnostics and treatment options, highlighting the critical role that AI can play in improving outcomes in a resource-constrained environment.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has further contributed to the success of connected care by adopting Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR) standards for real-time infectious disease monitoring. The use of FHIR standards has enabled the UKHSA to collect and share data across different healthcare systems, ensuring timely and coordinated responses to public health threats.

The UAE has similarly embraced connected care as part of its healthcare strategy, with Aster DM Healthcare, based in Dubai, implementing services like Aster Chronic Care@home. This initiative involves the remote monitoring of patients’ health metrics using connected devices, allowing healthcare providers to analyze patient data in real time and intervene proactively when necessary. The continuous care provided at home ensures that patients with chronic conditions receive timely medical attention, reducing hospital readmissions and improving their overall health outcomes. This initiative reflects how digital health technologies can extend care beyond the traditional healthcare settings and lead to more effective management of chronic conditions.

In the USA, programs funded through the Alliance for Connected Care are pushing for policy changes to overcome regulatory barriers, helping to extend the reach of connected care systems across the country. This advocacy is vital for ensuring that healthcare providers can leverage the full potential of telehealth technology, digital health solutions, and services to improve patient care.

A notable example of this effort is the U.S Centers for Disease Control & Prevention’s (CDC’s) data modernization efforts. The U.S. health system has made significant strides in improving data exchange between public health and health care, with efforts accelerated by dedicated resources, important policy and technology innovations, and proactive alignment of resources and policy levers across federal agencies.

The following examples highlight further recent progress in the U.S health system. Through the use of electronic case reporting (eCR) that automates the process of reporting case data to public health agencies, California Department of Public Health identified over 78% more silicosis cases than from traditional healthcare reporting, leading to better outreach and management of cases.

By implementing the ONC-approved Consolidated Clinical Document Architecture (CCDA) data standards for electronic case reporting (eCR), Florida & Chicago regions improved data availability, completeness, and quality from 65% to over 88%. This is enabling public health agencies to conduct more robust disease surveillance and investigation and share actionable insights broadly. For those unfamiliar with the ONC, it is the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology in the U.S.

Another example on data standards is a critical joint initiative by ONC and CDC. The HL7 Helios FHIR Accelerator is a collaborative effort involving government, private sector, and philanthropic organizations to test and pilot FHIR (Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources)-based approaches for data exchange, such as immunization records and hospital situational awareness (e.g., ICU bed availability), enhancing real-time interoperability between healthcare providers and public health agencies.

Yet more evidence of growing connected health capabilities in the U.S is the establishment of TEFCA (Trusted Exchange Framework & Common Agreement) as a nationwide framework for Health Information Exchange (HIE). TEFCA enables public health agencies to securely interoperate with provider organizations across the country using a single interface and user agreement.

All of these efforts highlight the importance of cross-sector collaboration and technology standardization in modernizing public health ecosystems across US, Europe and MEA. That’s not all. They also demonstrate a strong emphasis on digital transformation, interoperability, and patient-centric approaches in public health systems, as they align with global trends towards leveraging technology for improved healthcare delivery and outcomes.

These early results spotlight the benefit of a connected healthcare and public health IT and data ecosystem.

The road ahead – a need for collaboration

Connected care in public health represents a transformative approach to healthcare delivery, with the potential to significantly improve patient outcomes, enhance care coordination, and drive greater efficiency in health systems. Connected care in public health is a long-term commitment that requires overcoming numerous challenges, from regulatory hurdles to infrastructure limitations. However, the benefits are clear: improved patient outcomes, more efficient care delivery, and a healthier, more sustainable future.

By adopting global standards, embracing technology, and fostering collaboration, governments and healthcare providers can build systems that are smarter, more inclusive, and more resilient. As public health systems increasingly adopt connected care strategies, the focus on digital infrastructure, interoperability, and patient empowerment will continue to be key to overcoming the challenges faced by healthcare systems worldwide.

The momentum is building, but the urgency to act has never been greater. To unlock the full potential of connected care, governments, healthcare providers, and technology partners must work together to overcome barriers, prioritize patient-centered care, and create a future where healthcare is accessible, affordable, and effective for all.

The time to act is, Now!