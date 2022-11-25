Rescuing net zero – how a digitally-enabled nuclear industry can help us get back on track

But there’s a growing consensus that a resurgent nuclear industry can play a vital role in bringing our efforts to limit global warming back on track. In fact, the IEA believes that achieving net zero will be impossible without it.

Some commentators predict a golden age for nuclear, operating in tandem with renewables to accelerate the shift away from fossil fuels. Most agree that it’s a huge opportunity for nuclear to transform its prospects, becoming a modern, dynamic and agile sector, an integral part of our green, sustainable future.

Many have always been convinced of the wisdom of the nuclear option. France generates around 70% of its electricity from a fleet of 56 reactors, operated by state-owned utility EDF. They stress the industry’s excellent safety record, despite a handful of significant accidents.

That said, if nuclear is to capitalise on this unique opportunity, the decommissioning of ageing nuclear plants and management of legacy nuclear waste must be delivered efficiently and safely.

SMRs provide the perfect catalyst

A key factor in the resurgence of nuclear is the development of small modular reactors (SMRs). Built in factories and transported to site for assembly, SMRs, individually or in connected clusters, will supplement traditional large-scale generation by providing a flexible, smaller scale alternative, to meet remote or localised power requirements.

The UK Government is providing £210 million in financial support, matched by private investment, for a consortium led by Rolls-Royce to design one of the world’s first SMRs. The consortium believes that a UK SMR programme can support up to 40,000 jobs, with each SMR capable of powering 450,000 homes.

The development of the SMR concept provides a perfect catalyst for our industry to take a huge leap forward, positioned at the heart of the solution, rather than, in the minds of some, part of the problem. Critically, a key challenge for nuclear operators is the need to transform traditional operating models and mindsets, to embrace ‘the new’ and build a business for the future.

Becoming truly data-centric

In short, the nuclear industry must rapidly embrace the digital age and new ways of working. Not just digital technologies, but contemporary, end-to-end digitally enabled and data centric thinking too. This must be at the core of organisational design, operating models, core business processes and selection of supporting technology platforms, systems and tools.

Leadership, culture, people and skills strategies must also align with this philosophy, not least to attract the best talent, motivated and empowered, eager to be part of a modern, streamlined, innovative industry, with a mission of global significance.

SMRs will be designed in the virtual world, with automation, extensive monitoring and AI setting new standards in operational performance, safety, maintenance and waste management. Harnessing and optimising huge volumes of operational data, will create the real-time insights that inform credible, optimised decision making throughout the life of the plant.

For inspiration, nuclear can draw on the successes of aerospace and space exploration, industries that embrace digital technologies, unburdened by traditional thinking and outdated ways of working. We’re on the cusp of a new, more sustainable era for an industry with renewed purpose.

We shouldn’t underestimate the scale of the challenge. Defining where to start and how to accelerate data centric ways of working, across an extended supply chain not just the core enterprise, is highly complex. It requires the marshalling of visionary people, cutting edge skills, a culture of collaborative innovation and world-class enabling systems and technologies.

