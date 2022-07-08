Regulating sustainability initiatives – need of the hour!

Sustainable finance is essentially defined as lending and investment decisions by asset owners that consider the ESG impact of an economic activity.

Banks can lead the change by financing the right projects and empowering firms, society, and people who want to accelerate the green transition. And banks play a pivotal role – without their active participation, the path to a sustainable world and social equality will be more complicated, if not impossible.

Key drivers

The UN-convened Net-Zero Asset Owner Alliance is an alliance of around 70 financial institutions, including banks, fund management companies, and insurance entities, with more than USD 10 trillion in assets under management. The alliance has committed to transforming its investment portfolio to net-zero green house gas (GHG) emissions by 2050, consistent with what is required to achieve a maximum temperature rise of 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

Regulatory developments

The commitment of European banks to the Paris Agreement goals has resulted in many green business initiatives. Banks have started to support their customers and employees with green initiatives and to make their underlying collaterals more sustainable:

Initially, European banks offered these green business initiatives primarily as a reaction to growing demand from society. Subsequently, however, an increased number of sustainability-related regulations were introduced by regulatory institutions. By introducing these new regulations, the regulators also emphasized the role of banks as one of the primary actors with a responsibility to help in creating a more sustainable world. This development resulted in a situation that, next to the social pressure from society and to the banks’ own intrinsic motivation, requires banks to now focus more on initiating sustainable business initiatives.

It took quite some time for regulators to finalize concrete regulatory requirements related to sustainability. In the previous decade, regulators have been primarily sharing ideas and discussion papers on the topic. Gradually, especially in the last few years, initial ideas have been transformed into more concrete regulations and guidelines that banks must comply with.

Figure 1 shows a timeline with an overview of some of the latest developments regarding sustainability-related regulations, with their corresponding dates.

Many other significant regulations have been created in this time period, some of the more notable ones being:

The Non-Financial Reporting Directive

The EU Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation

EU labels for benchmarks (climate, ESG) and benchmarks’ ESG disclosures

The Corporate Sustainable Reporting Directive

The AIFMD, UCITS and MiFID (Markets in Financial Instruments Directive) ESG measures

And many others.

Since regulations related to sustainability are relatively new for banks, many regulatory requirements in this area must still be enacted by regulators. We expect that, in the coming years, more concrete regulations will follow the previously mentioned regulations. These regulations should especially relate to:

Uniform definitions of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) risks, including for physical risks and transition risks.

The development of appropriate stress testing and scenario analyses for the assessment of the impact of ESG risks on the financial stability of banks.

Challenges for banks

Banks follow their own individual approaches to embed climate targets in their business, which is becoming a core business process. To align their lending and investment portfolios with the Paris Agreement goals, banks are obligated to, for example, determine the greenhouse gas emissions associated with the economic activities of their customers and the related projects they finance.

