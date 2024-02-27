Skip to Content

New AI Compute Paradigm: The Language Processing Unit (LPU)

Dheeren Vélu
Feb 27, 2024

Could NVIDIA’s AI and GPU dominance be at risk?

Have you heard about #LPUs, or Language Processing Units yet? This new kid on the block is 10x faster, 90% less latency, minimal energy vs. Nvidia GPUs. What does this mean for #ai‘s #genAI future?

I explore this massive shift in my latest article. Discover how Groq could redefine AI hardware efficiency and challenge the current giant.

Dheeren Vélu

Head of Innovation, AIE Australia  |  Web3 & NFT Stream Lead, Capgemini Metaverse Lab
Dheeren Velu is an award winning leader in emerging technology, innovation, and digital transformation and is committed to helping organisations thrive in today’s era of fast-paced disruptive technological change. He is an Innovation expert & Web3 Strategist, with a deep background in implementing large scale AI and Cognitive solutions in his previous roles. His current area of focus is Web3 and its intersection with Metaverse and is working on bringing to life innovative concepts and business models that are underpinned by the decentralised capabilities like Smart Contracts, Tokens and NFT techniques.