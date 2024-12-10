Morocco’s thriving rail in motion

Morocco is on the cusp of a transformative journey to modernize and expand its rail network, a project that underlines the country’s ambition to establish itself as a leader in sustainable transport infrastructure in the EMEA region.

With several million euros allocated over the next 15 years, Morocco plans to create a cutting-edge rail ecosystem that will redefine its transportation landscape, enhance socio-economic connectivity, and align the country with global sustainability goals (eg. Net Zero).

The scope of this initiative is expansive, including new maintenance centers, modernized rolling stock, enhanced signaling systems, and the construction of state-of-the-art rail stations.

Connecting the nation: expanding high-speed rail coverage

One of the major axes of this new vision lies in expanding Morocco’s high-speed rail network, building on the success of the Al Boraq, Africa’s first high-speed train. The country plans to add thousands of kilometers of new tracks, targeting high-speed rail access for 87% of the population by 2030 – compared to the current 51%.

This strengthened connectivity will offer various benefits, including:

Urban congestion alleviation

These new high-speed rails will improve the quality of life for commuters, by reducing traffic and congestion in major metropolitan areas.

Economic stimulation

By linking key industrial and agricultural regions, the new expanded network will introduce new markets and nurture economic development, particularly in less connected areas. And, by integrating rural and regional areas into the national economy, it will help to mitigate disparities and support more balanced economic development.

Sustainability at the core

Sustainability is one of the major and critical pillars of Morocco’s rail sector modernization. As such, to reduce its environmental impact, this project is investing heavily in energy-efficient trains, electrified tracks, and green technology. This is because, compared to cars and airplanes, high speed trains can generate significantly lower emissions, making rail a cornerstone of Morocco’s climate action strategy.

The project also aligns with Morocco’s broader commitment to the Paris Agreement and its national goal of reducing carbon emissions by 45.5% by 2030. By shifting passenger and freight transport to rail, the country also aims to decrease its fossil fuel reliance.

National vision, global partnerships

Achieving such a major transformation requires a strategic approach, involving both public and private stakeholders. With its vision to establish itself as an innovation hub in transport infrastructure, Morocco has actively sought partnerships with international companies, including Alstom, Sistra Egis and Goslo Cogifer, to bring expertise and technology to its rail sector. Human capital is also a priority, with massive investments directed toward developing the adequate skill base necessary to sustain and operate the modernized rail system.

Capgemini Engineering’s journey in Morocco

Capgemini Engineering Morocco has a proven track record with the country’s rail sector, and has already delivered to three major rail OEMs. Since establishing our Rail Engineering Center in Morocco in 2018, we have played an important role in supporting Morocco’s rail transformation. The 2018 creation of the Capgemini Engineering Rail Academy (CERA) is developing a robust talent pipeline to advance this aim. With the ability to train 200 engineers annually, the CERA supports our aim to create a network of world-leading professionals to serve leading rail manufacturers and customers in Morocco and the world. Leveraging our many decades of experience in technology transformation and rail we are helping Morocco realize its vision of a smarter, greener, and more connected future.

We hope to meet you at the Casablanca Rail Summit on the 10th and 11th December 2024.