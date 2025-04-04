More power at the edge drives innovation and business growth

Edge architectures are a strategic business driver, and companies are approaching these solutions from the edge-in rather than cloud-out. This is especially true as the technologies are gaining traction and maturity across various industries. Google Distributed Cloud brings its extensive data and security experience to help companies navigate the edge successfully.

The market for edge computing is expected to grow significantly, driven by the need for real-time insights and localized computing power. IDC forecasts that the worldwide edge computing market will be worth almost $350 billion by 2027, up from $232 billion by 2024.

Edge computing and distributed cloud architectures are emerging as pivotal technologies that are redefining data processing and management. This has mainly been driven by the exponential growth of data, the need for real-time insights, and the surge of resource-intensive applications like artificial intelligence. Another factor is that companies cannot afford a public cloud outage that shuts down operations. All of this has created a fundamental change in how businesses operate and compete – and the answer is at the edge.

Getting comfortable at the edge

Technological advancements are driving the growth in edge computing, as more companies adopt it and distributed computing architectures in general. The goal is to make operations more efficient, lower costs, and improve user experience, with real-time data processing and localized decision-making.

Specific industries are already seeing the benefits of working on the edge. For example, manufacturing facilities can get real-time data processing for predictive maintenance locally versus having facilities connected to the same global cloud. For retail, quicker in-store analytics allows for a more personalized experience, as well as better store and inventory management. And the low latency aspect and ability to work offline mean retailers no longer need to be so focused on the strength of every local internet connection.

Extending Google Cloud to the edge

The cloud journey is shifting towards more flexibility through hybrid approaches. The roadmap may include public cloud domains, on-premises environments, and the edge. The edge becomes critical because companies need to process vast amounts of data closer to where it is being generated. But edge computing is also about operations resilience. Traditionally, losing an internet connection at an edge location would cause a complete disconnect from the central cloud.

Google Distributed Cloud (GDC) brings all the benefits of Google Cloud with AI already embedded. And having GDC at an edge location means systems will still operate even if the connection to the central cloud is out. It also means AI models can be run closer to the data source and processed faster. Running AI models on the edge rather than a central cloud means results are near real-time.

GDC allows you to federate the way data and AI models work together. With operations at the edge, companies can decentralize the data sets and AI models so they are trained with the data specific to the location. Companies can have AI models created for a particular location, versus always being the same AI model or having the exact same output across all locations. A location may need the model tweaked and fine-tuned in a certain way that works for its local requirements, and that can happen at the edge.

For example, a retail store may wish to purchase inventory that is unique to that location, so volume and customizations are completely different. That store needs the local AI model to understand what’s happening with that specific inventory. Or a certain location or country could decide to add a menu item that only exists in one place. And it is still possible to get data and modelling based on these differences.

The critical agentic enabler

Agentic systems also need GDC, as having agents at the edge is very efficient. These agents can work with edge devices to provide faster responses across multiple applications, and deliver a more personalized experience.

Multi-agent orchestration and collaboration are the future. Having the power at the edge means more data is available for local modelling and real-time processing.

Edge computing and distributed cloud architectures are more than incremental improvements. They have the potential to support a jump in transformation that will shape better business outcomes. By strategically embracing these technologies, companies can enhance operational efficiency, drive innovation, and gain a competitive edge.

Enabling sovereignty and meeting regulatory needs

With rising demands for secure cloud capabilities that meet the needs of sovereign and heavily regulated industries, an air-gapped implementation of Google Distributed Cloud provides an experience that is completely isolated from Google or public networks, offering providers a fully redundant, high-availability architecture for mission-critical systems. These industries can harness the power of Google public cloud within a secure datacenter environment, enabling innovation and meeting regulatory requirements and national interests.

Capgemini and Google Distributed Cloud (GDC)

In a complex and connected world, GDC excels in artificial intelligence, machine learning integration, and seamless Kubernetes-based application modernization across edge, cloud, and on-premises environments. Its robust security model and support for sovereign deployments and confidential computing make it suitable for highly regulated sectors.

Capgemini and Google Cloud can provide the insights and guidance necessary for companies to navigate the edge frontier for informed decisions and capitalize on the full potential of edge computing. With a portfolio that comes in multiple flavors to cater to diverse needs, Google’s comprehensive answer to distributed cloud seamlessly extends Google Cloud’s infrastructure, services, and management capabilities to edge locations and on-premises data centers.

Digital transformation continues, and the adoption of edge computing needs to be a strategic imperative for forward-thinking businesses. It is the path to remain competitive and resilient in a rapidly changing business environment.

Join us at Google Cloud Next to explore these innovations and unlock the full potential of edge computing.