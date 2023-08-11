Migrating SAP to the cloud can be a daunting task for any organization, and it requires a significant investment of time, resources, and expertise.

As with any major undertaking, there are challenges at every step of the way, from planning and preparation to execution and beyond. That’s why it’s important to partner with an experienced team that has the SAP and cloud expertise needed to ensure a successful migration.

Why is a partner necessary for an SAP cloud migration?

Your company likely already has a team with SAP expertise, cloud expertise, automation experience, and project management skills. So why add the cost and hassle of an external partner? There are a few reasons. A good partner knows what to expect, and when. Your partner will keep this project on track, no matter what else is going on in your organization. You have many tasks; your partner has one – getting your SAP up on the cloud, and doing it as efficiently as possible.

An SAP and cloud partner with experience

When considering a partner for your SAP migration, there are several factors to keep in mind. One of the most important is SAP experience. You’ll want to work with a partner that has a proven track record in your specific industry and with the SAP Products you use. Look for a partner that can provide references and case studies that demonstrate their ability to deliver successful SAP projects.

An SAP and cloud partner with expertise

Another key factor is cloud expertise. Your partner should have deep expertise in the cloud providers and native tools that you plan to use, as well as a good understanding of cloud best practices. They should be able to help you select the right cloud infrastructure for your needs and ensure that your SAP applications are optimized for performance and scalability.

Automation and offers can also be important differentiators when choosing a partner for your SAP migration. Look for a partner who can offer automation tools to streamline your migration and reduce the risk of errors. Additionally, a partner who provides packaged offers or services will help simplify your migration and reduce costs.

What else comes with experience and expertise?

There are numerous other attributes that come with experience and expertise. One of those is sound competency . A well-rounded team should have diverse skills and experience in SAP, database, operating systems, cloud, data migration, security, and compliance. This will ensure that all aspects of your migration are addressed. Connected with competency is project management. Nothing is more frustrating and discouraging than a poorly managed project. You should look for a partner who has a detailed plan and methodology in place, with a clear timeline and a risk management strategy. A partner with strong quality control processes in place can ensure that all aspects of your migration are thoroughly tested and validated early – when changes are still easy.

The stamp of approval

Finally, don’t overlook the value of certifications and partnerships when choosing a partner for your SAP to cloud migration. Certifications should be relevant, and partnerships should include hyper-scalers and SAP vendors. These certifications and partnerships can ensure that your migration is completed to the highest standards, and your partner has access to the latest tools and resources. (You do NOT want to finish your migration only to realize that it’s already a year behind the times.)

Finally, long-term success depends on ongoing support and maintenance for your SAP applications in the cloud. Therefore, it’s essential to choose a partner with the capability to provide BAU support and ensure that any issues are quickly addressed, and your applications continue to run smoothly.

Learn more about our cloud offers on our website or contact us here to share your experience and questions.