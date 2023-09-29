Meta Connect 2023 Keynote: Unveiling the Future of Mixed Reality and AI, Is the Metaverse Still in Focus?

Alexandre Embry VP – CTIO – Head of Capgemini’s Metaverse-Lab and Immersive Technologies

Alexandre Embry is CTIO, member of the Capgemini Technology, Innovation and Ventures Council. He is leading the Immersive Technologies domain, looking at trends analysis and developing the deployment strategy at Group level. He specializes in exploring and advising organizations on emerging tech trends and their transformative powers. He is passionate about enhancing the user experience and he is identifying how Metaverse, Web3, NFT and Blockchain technologies, AR/VR/MR can advance brands and companies with enhanced customer or employee experiences. He is the founder and head of the Capgemini’s Metaverse-Lab, and of the Capgemini Andy3D immersive remote collaboration solution.