Skip to Content

Meta Connect 2023 Keynote: Unveiling the Future of Mixed Reality and AI, Is the Metaverse Still in Focus?

Alexandre Embry
Sep 29, 2023

Most of us followed the recent keynote from Mark Zuckerberg at Meta Connect 2023. Interesting to see the focus on #mixedreality and the convergence of #immersive and #AI

Quest 3, the latest headset able to blend physical and digital worlds, and new slate of AI assistants, when, embodied as avatars, could be made as incredibly realistic NPCs in immersive environment, sound great improvements when it comes to digital interactions.
Indeed, media observers noticed a change in the messaging, where the metaverse word wasn’t part of the narrative.


Does that mean Meta is no longer focusing on the next generation of the Internet?
I encourage those who are thinking as such to have a look to this recent incredible video ‘Mark Zuckerberg: First Interview in the Metaverse’ from the excellent Lex Fridman‘s podcast: https://lnkd.in/eGD_eeD4


This interview is indeed extremely insightful, and this is always interesting to understand Zuckerberg’s vision of the Metaverse and what will come then.


But beyond this, the technology they used during this remote discussion is just amazing, capturing emotion like never before, with the real feeling of being in the same room.


So, Metaverse is no longer part of Meta’s tech research agenda? The passion Mark is sharing here, drawing his vision of the future of online interactions for the years to come and what Meta is working on, seems almost a good answer. And yes, this will come.


Always interesting to observe the difference between a narrative dedicated to media and investors, and what’s really behind the scene.

Add your voice on LinkedIn

Alexandre Embry

VP – CTIO – Head of Capgemini’s Metaverse-Lab and Immersive Technologies
Alexandre Embry is CTIO, member of the Capgemini Technology, Innovation and Ventures Council. He is leading the Immersive Technologies domain, looking at trends analysis and developing the deployment strategy at Group level. He specializes in exploring and advising organizations on emerging tech trends and their transformative powers. He is passionate about enhancing the user experience and he is identifying how Metaverse, Web3, NFT and Blockchain technologies, AR/VR/MR can advance brands and companies with enhanced customer or employee experiences. He is the founder and head of the Capgemini’s Metaverse-Lab, and of the Capgemini Andy3D immersive remote collaboration solution.