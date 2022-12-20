Making it easier for organizations to get the partner they need to achieve the future they want

The new Microsoft Solution Partner Program explained

Reference to Gold and Silver Microsoft competencies will be phased out, replaced by the new Solution Partner Program.

Based on holistic and stringent scoring criteria measuring breadth and growth of current skills as well as demonstrable growth in Microsoft products, Microsoft Solution Partner designations allow organizations to identify the most competent partners in each of the six solution areas. These are:

Infrastructure (Azure)

Data & AI (Azure)

Digital & App Innovation (Azure)

Modern Work

Security

Business Applications

Advanced Specializations further validate a partner’s deep technical expertise once Solutions Partner Designation has been achieved. Together, designations and specializations give an organization a clear and true sense of both the breadth and depth of a partner’s capabilities.

In addition to the six designations named above, Capgemini has achieved the following 14 Advanced Specializations:

Analytics on Microsoft Azure

Data Warehouse Migration to Microsoft Azure

AI and Machine Learning in Microsoft Azure

Kubernetes on Microsoft Azure

Modernization of Web Applications to Microsoft Azure

SAP on Microsoft Azure

Windows Server and SQL Server Migration to Microsoft Azure

DevOps with GitHub on Microsoft Azure

Calling for Microsoft Teams

Meetings and Meeting Rooms for Microsoft Teams

Cloud Security

Identity and Access Management

Threat Protection

Low Code Application Development (PowerApps)

Azure Expert MSP is the highest accreditation an Azure partner can achieve. Attainment of this status requires extensive auditing of a partner’s capability, processing, tooling, security, and sales positioning. Partners are assessed by Microsoft’s global best practice standards and independently audited by a third party, which requires many hundreds of hours of our experts’ time to achieve. This gives our clients the certainty when working with us that their due diligence has already been independently verified against internationally defined standards.

What these accreditations mean for our clients

These accreditations help to give our clients the certainty, assurance, confidence, and trust that is needed as a basic requirement for any technology transformation, and to quickly identify a partner’s credentials in the areas and workloads that matter most to them.

By bringing Capgemini’s breadth and depth of credentials and expertise to clients across the entire Microsoft Cloud, at every stage of their journey, we are able to help organizations to go further, faster, and achieve their important business outcomes.

Bringing the Microsoft platform to life

With over 35,000 certified professionals across all the Microsoft Cloud platforms, our people have made this achievement possible. Their dedication to achieving the highest possible technical certifications brings certainty for our clients as we partner together.

Through Capgemini’s end-to-end Microsoft commitment, we can stitch together innovative business-focused solutions from across the entire Microsoft solution portfolio, and draw on our deep, advanced capability to do this. For our clients to have the proof through these accreditations that we are tried and true across every facet of the Microsoft ecosystem is invaluable to us.

If you would like to know more about Capgemini’s Microsoft certifications or how Microsoft solutions can help your business, please get in touch with Sally Armstrong at sally.a.armstrong@capgemini.com