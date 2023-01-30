“Onboarding is your first opportunity to integrate and enable your employees. It starts much earlier than you think and lasts a lot longer than traditionally believed.”

Onboarding describes how employees are prepared, organized, and integrated by an organization. Employees are supported by the organization to optimally perform their roles. They are provided with knowledge about the structure, culture, and vision of the organization. Onboarding starts from the moment new employees sign the contract and can last for several months as employees settle into their new role. During this time, while the expectations of employees meet the actual perception of the new role and organization, they will decide whether to stay or start looking for another job. The importance of this phase is supported by a study that reveals that a strong Onboarding process increases employee retention by 82% and productivity by over 70%. But what constitutes an optimal Onboarding for employees? A decisive factor is the experience that the employee perceives during the Onboarding process. This is the reason we need to focus on the employee experience, which embraces all the experiences and touchpoints that employees acquire during their journey in the organization. Another supporting factor for valuable Onboarding can be the extensive use of HR Cloud technologies, which is why we include the benefits of HR Cloud vendors while asking how to improve employee experience in Onboarding.

Phases of the employee-centric Onboarding journey

To find out what constitutes a good employee experience during Onboarding and how HR Cloud technologies can support the experience, we conducted interviews with employee experience experts and gained valuable insights. We used the findings of these interviews to create the optimal employee-centric Onboarding journey: