Introducing Intelligent Industry Security

What do Star Wars and cybersecurity have in common? They were both born in the 1970s… but while cybersecurity was never as era-defining as the films, what began as a simple computer program is forecast to become a $345.4bn industry by 2026.



Ever since, cybersecurity has grown in response to technological development. Today, workers and industries are connected in ways once only imagined in science fiction, and the galaxy really is the limit.

But to realize the capabilities of Intelligent Industry, organizations must be able to know how to secure every aspect of their enterprise, operations, and products.

To better understand how to achieve end-to-end security, let’s consider the three elements that comprise this extraordinary transformation.



It started with connecting the office…

Decades ago, IT teams were beginning to realize the potential of connecting their enterprises to the internet, rather than the importance of cybersecurity. Then slowly but surely the office network was built, with enterprise resource planning (ERP) and customer resource management (CRM) becoming key security practices.



Today, enterprise security seeks to secure anything that touches an organization’s IT system and is driven by the need to protect the internal business network and sensitive data. With 85% of organizations set to be “cloud-first” by 2025, according to Gartner, the goal posts are changing but the criticality of securing them has not.



Then the factory…

From 2010 onwards, many organizations and institutions realized that they could bring efficiencies into their business by connecting manufacturing plants, assembly lines, SCADA, PLCs, and even critical infrastructure like energy grids, communication systems and water supplies.



Connected operational technology (OT) is transforming industry efficiencies and productivity but presented a new challenge for organizations grappling with securing devices, processes and systems that were not necessarily made to be connected. As a result, we have seen an increase in high profile attacks that specifically target OT systems, which can be crippling for businesses and security must be prioritized in turn.



Now, everything else…

The third element is the Connected Products Era, or the Internet of Things (IoT). The introduction of 4G and 5G into the digital ecosystem means that pretty much anything can be connected to the internet. So alongside IT and OT security enters IoT: where the product itself becomes a point of vulnerability for modern enterprises.



From cars, to TVs, to washing machines, to thermostats, connected products are multiplying and will continue to accelerate in depth and variety. This raises completely new security concerns for organizations, which when considered within the context of heath or automotive verticals for example, can be fatal if not addressed.



Why end-to-end security matters

Securing these three elements – IT, OT and IoT – is a complex challenge that every organization needs to address. Intelligent Industry offers businesses the opportunity to harness the power of data to foster innovation, make new products, improve supply chains, and create new experiences for customers and employees. But unlocking that value relies on building a secure base on which businesses can confidently stand.



At Capgemini, we recognize that customers need to know how to manage this end-to-end, in keeping with the fast pace of technological change. To use an analogy, if an entire building is a fire risk you are not going to only secure one room. And so, it is for an auto manufacturer building a car: what good is a secure factory, if the data collected by the vehicle is vulnerable? Everything needs to be protected.



Customers need to know how to do this, and Capgemini’s deep cross-sector expertise , coupled with engineering know-how, makes us well positioned to manage complexity across the entire security ecosystem. Furthermore, Intelligent Industry uses cases are being set alight by 5G and to find advantage in an era defined by ultra-fast, low latency, and high bandwidth connection, organizations must have holistic protection to be able to pull all levers and take off.

It’s not the time to falter in silo, but to cover all bases and stay on target.

