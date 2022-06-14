ANY METER, ANY PROVIDER – THE SAME RELIABLE CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE

Smart metering operations gives you and your customers access to a wealth of data. And it’s changing the energy industry forever.



The energy and utilities sector is witnessing unprecedented transformation. With constant growth and expansion in infrastructure, it is imperative that metering operations scales smoothly and runs seamlessly, and that end consumers do not face issues in the supply or in the monitoring of their energy usage. Utilities also need a way to reduce operational costs while simultaneously improving customer experience (CX), which today is one of the deciding factors for business success.



The supplier-centric model of the past few decades is rapidly giving way to a new consumer-centric model, and now with energy prices soaring, it is becoming increasingly challenging for energy providers to show more benefits to the customers for the costs they incur. Fortunately, technological advances in the metering ecosystem are putting more tools in customers’ hands, simplifying the process for providers, and laying the groundwork for future innovation. All these tools are critical components of the smart metering operations.