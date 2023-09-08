In the aftermath of a storm The reshaping of wealth management

A perfect storm has swept through the wealth management industry. For nearly a decade, the industry experienced significant growth. In 2022, that all changed. Population decline and falling numbers of high net-worth individuals (HNWI) coupled with geopolitical woes and macroeconomic conditions crafted an uncertain future.

Yet, as the storm began to settle, the industry looked to rebound. What had been blown away presented an opportunity for a new approach. This has caused wealth management firms to pivot their business models and accelerate innovative processes, including cost optimization initiatives, that previously had not been a primary focus.

Priorities and innovative pathways

Wealth management, as an industry, finds itself in a unique position among other financial services sectors. Even prior to the storm, this had been an industry in an explosion of transformation. The impending “great wealth transfer,” an earlier growth of HNWI and ultra-high net-worth individuals (UHNWIs), and the emergence of a new client segment, the “mass affluents,” had already pushed the industry into thinking outside the box.

Among other factors, increased regulatory requirements and rising environmental, social, and governance expectations are prompting an industry-wide response. How quickly wealth management firms can adapt to these changing times, evolve with innovation, and overcome the perfect storm will determine the future of their success.

What are some ways that wealth management firms can adapt? What priorities should they be considering and working to implement?

Briefly, there are five areas that need to be brought into the conversation and strategy in today’s industry:

The Five Priorities