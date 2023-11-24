Skip to Content

From Wearable Walking Assistants to AI-Powered Heart Predictions and Sustainable Hydrogen Cars

Alex Bulat
Nov 24, 2023

Friday. What did you miss in tech this week? Prepared by my beautiful emerging technologies team!

  • Researchers developed a wearable robot that assists people with walking – Researchers at Chung-Ang University in South Korea introduced a new wearable robot designed to assist humans having difficulties walking due to aging, muscle weakness, surgeries, or specific medical conditions; by focusing on the frontal plane of a human body that support movements and lateral stability while walking.
  • Toku developed an AI platform that predicts heart conditions by scanning inside eye – Toku, a New Zealand-based AI-powered diagnostic and screening tools provider, introduced CLAiR, a non-invasive, AI-powered retina scan and technology platform that can detect cardiovascular risks and related diseases such as stroke, type 2 diabetes, heart disease risk, hypertension, or high cholesterol in 20 seconds. 
  • GAC Motors developed a hydrogen concept car that uses plastic, seaweed & bio-materials – GAC Motors, a China-based automobile company, showcased a versatile hydrogen ERA concept car whose body is constructed from a kit of aerodynamic materials comprised of seaweed, bio-based materials, and recovered plastic from the ocean.
  • Scientists developed a more efficient way to transmit data between devices – Researchers at the England-based University of Sussex developed the use of electric waves rather than electromagnetic waves, for a low-power way to transmit data at close range while maintaining the high throughput needed for multimedia applications, that could potentially replace Bluetooth in mobile phones and other tech devices. When applied to wearable devices, it could even enable unlocking doors by touch or exchanging phone numbers by shaking hands.
  • Researchers developed the formula for predicting monster waves at sea using AI – Researchers at the University of Copenhagen have found a formula that can be used to forecast rogue waves in the sea by combining AI with causal analysis. Scientists fed the AI system first with a lot of data about ocean waves and used buoys (floating sensors) to gather this data in 158 different locations throughout the world. Buoys collected data spanning 700 years while operating nonstop, 24 hours a day, and captured data on more than a billion waves in all.
  • Researchers use AI to find road safety issues in school zones – Researchers at the US-based Resilient Infrastructure and Disaster Response Center (RIDER) and the FAMU-FSU College of Engineering are using AI-driven computer vision and deep learning techniques to extract information from images and videos and process it into useful data to make Florida’s school zones safer.
