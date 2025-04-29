How accessible are today’s digital public services?

The more public services are provided online, the more digital accessibility becomes a fundamental design principle for public sector organizations. So, why are so many disabled people and those with neurodiverse conditions still encountering barriers?

The European Union has a target for key public services to be 100% online by 2030. While this is an admirable ambition, it is important that no-one is excluded from these digital services due to a disability. Additionally, the more accessible government and local authority websites and mobile apps are for everyone, regardless of their visual, hearing, motor, and cognitive abilities, the more effective and cost efficient the delivery of public services becomes.

In the following interview, Emma Atkins, software engineer and accessibility expert at Capgemini UK, gives her personal perspective on the current accessibility picture in digital public services.

Is the EU’s 2030 digital target realistic for disabled people and those with neurodiverse conditions?

No! At least not yet. Of course, it is good to have an ambition to include everyone but, in my opinion, it is beyond the realm of current technology. It doesn’t consider those so severely disabled they cannot speak, leave their bed, or even tolerate light – how would they access these services? So, while I welcome the EU’s 2030 digital target, that ambition is only the start. The most disabled people with the most complex needs will be those for whom the most work needs to be done. To create citizen-centric services that work for everyone, government bodies must think accessibility first, design second.

What digital access barriers do disabled people and neurodivergent citizens still face?

They face numerous access barriers every single day, in both the digital and real world. This can be anything from a visually impaired person unable to use a screen-reader with a website to a neurodivergent person facing inaccessible language in an app. Or it might be someone with access needs who is completely digitally excluded being asked to make a phone call to get accessible information, ignoring the fact that many people can’t easily use a phone!

What impact can digital accessibility have on government policy, as well as on the inclusivity of public information and services?

It’s all about money really! Digital accessibility could save governments a lot of money in the long term. How? By allowing citizens to self-serve information and services, rather than needing direct contact with an advisor to do the same thing. Not to mention that inclusivity allows for greater reach of government information to the wider community, thus maximizing the impact of policies, as well as complying with digital inclusion laws.

What needs to change – e.g. what’s stopping investment in digital accessibility?

Personally, I feel it’s mostly down to ableism! Either intentionally, or out of ignorance. Some people are unsure of how to make their services accessible and believe it to be more difficult than it is. Others simply don’t care, believing disabled people to be unimportant, subscribing to rhetoric along the lines that we don’t work, or do not contribute to society in any way. There is an urgent need to educate non-disabled people about the value of more inclusive thinking and approaches. To achieve the EU’s 2030 target, government and public service agencies should promote an inclusive workplace culture where staff are trained in digital accessibility and the topic is anchored in the department’s mission statement.

Can you give us some real-life examples of accessible design and co-creation?

The HMRC Mobile App on which I worked achieved full compliance with accessibility standards for two years in a row. This was achieved by putting accessibility first and design second. Simply put, if it wasn’t accessible, we didn’t include it.

For example, we intended to introduce a component to the app that allowed part of the screen to be hidden and revealed at the push of a button, but I had concerns that this would not be suitable for screen reader users. I found ways to ensure this was fully accessible, and we did not include it in the app until it was. As well as drawing on my own expertise as an accessibility expert, we took feedback from disabled users before a professional audit was undertaken by the Digital Accessibility Centre (DAC).

How are AI and other technologies creating new possibilities?

The key difference AI is making to me, and disabled programmers like me, is making programming more accessible. More disabled programmers can only be a good thing, as this is likely to lead to more awareness of accessibility needs, a greater focus on accessibility and thus, more accessible services! Not to mention, for non-technical people with access needs, the ability to convert language into plain, easy to understand language for themselves at the push of a button.

More broadly, AI and other GovTech solutions are beginning to create a more inclusive public sector. For example, there are technological tools available, such as screen readers, magnification software, image description tools, apps that convert text into speech, and AI-supported solutions that interpret visual content and convert it to text or speech. All of these are designed to empower citizens through digital accessibility to public services, creating new possibilities for inclusive citizen-centric government.

What one digital accessibility action do you want all governments to take right now?

To listen. Listening to disabled people and understanding our needs is the only way change will happen. Understanding that we are real individuals, with real lives, dignity and rights, that deserve equal access to services. And then, of course, acting on that.

So, what action is needed right now? I’ve co-authored a point of view on this, called Public means everybody. We offer recommendations on how to make digital public services work for everyone. We draw on monitoring and research exercises across the EU public sector and show how GovTech is being used to address inaccessible online content and website structures. From proactive engagement with disabled citizens to working with innovative startups in the GovTech sector, we set out a systematic, scalable approach to transforming online government services.

For more, read Public means everybody: Accessibility first, design second in citizen services.