Harnessing data in ADM services to drive digital transformation

Building application development and maintenance (ADM) services that can fully utilize data is the first step in a company’s data modernization journey. The systems that are core to the delivery of data-enabled ADM contain a wealth of data and insights to accelerate the delivery of services. For example, the data residing in an ITSM tool can be extracted and analyzed to understand the nature of incidents that typically make up the bulk of an application maintenance team’s workload. This can help in identifying the highest-impact incidents to target automated resolution or enhance monitoring to drive down incident volumes.

Additionally, analyzing ticket data for recurring incidents targets root-cause analysis initiatives on the highest-impact problems. Extending this data analysis can also facilitate an AI-enabled capability to identify not just the root cause – but also the resolution that eliminates these incidents from even occurring.

The combination of automating the resolution of one batch of high-frequency incidents, and pre-emptively eliminating another batch of recurring incidents can bring a material reduction in application support effort.

The resources freed up through this process can then be applied to further the data modernization journey. Assessing the “as-is” and then modernizing data landscapes to eliminate data silos and redundancies enables the further exploitation of data. This newly standardized and sanitized data provides fresh insights into further transformation opportunities – particularly on the business side – that enhance the value of data to drive real change.

Capgemini’s ADMnext^Data integrates all the assets and capabilities of our market-leading ADM services with our unique insights and data capabilities. These combined capabilities enable us to help guide you on your data modernization journey as part of a long-term relationship.

Firstly, our Enterprise Automation Fabric (EAF) offering specifically focuses on incorporating data into the heart of the ADM services we offer. EAF is the foundational automation suite that underpins the delivery of services across technology and business process operations. It works with your ITSM to extract incident data and identify the highest value transformation and automation initiatives. It also possesses the AIOps capabilities to automate the resolution of incidents and root-cause-analysis processes.

As support requirements fall and resources are freed thanks to EAF, Capgemini can then leverage assets such as our eAPMand Advantage-ROI tools to help you better understand your current maturity and implement the highest value transformation opportunities across your data estate. Value can be identified both from your modernization of data landscapes (for example, through migration to cloud or application rationalization), as well as business process transformation efforts.

Data-enabled digital transformation provides companies with an unprecedented opportunity to leverage data that separates themselves from their competition.

