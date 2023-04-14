Such systems will require advanced connectivity delivered over high-bandwidth communications, with service-oriented architectures, and safety-critical cloud infrastructure. But many currently use legacy communications systems such as the Global System for Mobile Communications (GSM-R), based on decades-old 2G technology.

A future intelligent rail will need to upgrade. Since such upgrades happen irregularly, a number of advances have been made since the last one. Many railways are therefore looking to jump straight to 5G, under the Future Railway Mobile Communication System (FRMCS) standard.

Designed by the International Union of Railways, FRMCS aims to become the worldwide standard. It is a network architecture is designed to provide a software platform with rail in mind, onto which new digital services to be easily built and launched, and services easily upgraded over-the-air.

FRMCS is targeted to replace GSM-R in the next 7-10 years. But this will be no easy task. Railways are complicated and new services take time because of extensive testing, verification, and

stringent safety requirements. The technological challenges are immense; including dual operation during the co-existence period, network type and technology deployment decisions, and new security threats.

But these are challenges we must overcome to deliver future rail networks – and all the safety improvements and cost savings that will come with them.

In our new whitepaper, Future Railway Mobile Communication Systems, we discuss the benefits and challenges of deploying 5G under FRMCS, and propose a model for a migration strategy.