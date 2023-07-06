Skip to Content

Dr. Cara Antoine
11 Jul 2023

I was fascinated reading the insights from Capgemini’s new edition of #innovation publication, Data-powered Innovation Review – Wave VI.

Data makes us collaborate to better understand and act on market trends, consumer behavior, and business performance. 📈

AI augments our abilities by helping us analyze vast amounts of data, make better predictions, and automate routine tasks. 💻

Then there’s the continuous quest to activate data for #sustainability and building a better #society.

Download the report now and deep-dive into the fascinating world of data-powered innovation, where the possibilities are as vast and diverse as the coral reefs of the ocean.

Data-powered Innovation Review | Wave 6

Embracing the power of data to drive innovation is the way forward. In today’s data-powered world, businesses are harnessing the potential of data to unlock ground-breaking innovations and transform industries. Explore the emerging impact of data and AI on strategy, the perks and perils of generative AI, and the quest to activate data for sustainability and a better society.

